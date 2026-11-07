The Popular Chain Behind Buc-Ee's Espresso Machines

If you've ever planned a road trip rest stop around the nearest Buc-ee's rather than the gas gauge, you're not alone. It's hard to ignore this beaver-adorned travel center, where you can stop to fuel up, eat, or grab a coffee. At some locations, you may even be able to spot a self-serve espresso machine from British chain Costa Coffee at the coffee bar. Here, you can pick up drinks for the next stretch of your trip.

Buc-ee's has been around since 1982, and its selection of food and drinks has made it much more than a place to fill your gas tank. Costa's history goes back a little further; brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa started a coffee roastery in London in 1971, then opened their first coffee shop in 1981.

Coca-Cola bought Costa in 2019 and was promoting its automated coffee equipment to U.S. convenience stores by 2023. Buc-ee's has a long-standing beverage deal with Coca-Cola, but neither company has confirmed whether this led to the coffee partnership. The arrangement allows Buc-ee's to offer specialty drinks without requiring a staffed espresso counter, putting Costa coffee in the cups of road trippers already stopping there.