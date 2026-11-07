The Common Customer Complaint About Publix's Checkout Lanes
Publix, the grocery chain with a loyal following for its sub sandwiches, may have started in Florida, but it is now all throughout the Southeast. Despite its increased presence, customers still have reasons to grumble. Just like how Publix crowds the Southeast with over 1,400 locations packed into eight states, shoppers crowd its checkout lanes. And, unlike its full Southeast footprint, the checkout lanes slow shoppers down right when they're ready to go.
Too few lanes opened is actually one of the eight common complaints from customers about Publix, and one that stands out at the register. On Reddit, a customer ranted about waiting in line for 15 minutes and said, "The manager should really open another line instead of standing there at the end with the telephone in their hand." Commenters attributed the lack of employees at the registers to the company wanting to save money. Another pointedly wrote, "'Money, money, money' has replaced 'a great place to shop' and 'a great place to work.'"
Why are the lines growing at Publix?
Long lines at Publix come and go, but regulars say the store doesn't seem to add staff during peak hours. As a Reddit user put it, "Each store is well aware of how busy it may be with historical data. The issue is that upper management is reducing hours [...] It's designed to increase overall profits while overwhelming reliable associates." Publix — and grocery stores in general — do not appear to be alone in deliberate understaffing. In 2025, Forbes reported that both Albertsons and Kroger prioritized the investments of shareholders over employees and customers.
That's notable because Publix is 80% employee-owned (the other 20% is the Jenkins family — founders of the grocery store). According to an employee on Reddit, however, "Company decisions come from the board of directors ... " They went on to write that while employees get shares in the company, few of them vote for the board and even fewer know what they are voting for. Until the understaffing issue is fixed, it might be helpful to know the best times of the week to shop at your local Publix.