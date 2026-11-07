The Common Customer Complaint About Publix's Checkout Lanes

Publix, the grocery chain with a loyal following for its sub sandwiches, may have started in Florida, but it is now all throughout the Southeast. Despite its increased presence, customers still have reasons to grumble. Just like how Publix crowds the Southeast with over 1,400 locations packed into eight states, shoppers crowd its checkout lanes. And, unlike its full Southeast footprint, the checkout lanes slow shoppers down right when they're ready to go.

Too few lanes opened is actually one of the eight common complaints from customers about Publix, and one that stands out at the register. On Reddit, a customer ranted about waiting in line for 15 minutes and said, "The manager should really open another line instead of standing there at the end with the telephone in their hand." Commenters attributed the lack of employees at the registers to the company wanting to save money. Another pointedly wrote, "'Money, money, money' has replaced 'a great place to shop' and 'a great place to work.'"