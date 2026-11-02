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Trying different types of candy can help you add some variety to your life․ You might discover a preference for treats from other countries, or new favorite flavors that you haven't tried before․ HomeGoods has a wide selection of unusual candies, including imported sweets that might not be sold elsewhere. Some of the more unusual products, like fruit drops coated in powdered sugar or soda-flavored hard candies, may be worthwhile purely because they are different from products normally found on American store shelves․

Candies available at HomeGoods locations often vary; and according to the chain's website, products are shipped to its stores several times a week․ Treats purchased during one visit might not be available when you return for your next shopping spree․ But whether you're looking for a fun gift or a treat to snack on, these are great candy options to look for. In addition to the seven chocolates you should look for on your next visit to HomeGoods, keep an eye out for these five unique candies, as well.