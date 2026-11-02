5 Unique Candies To Look For At HomeGoods
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Trying different types of candy can help you add some variety to your life․ You might discover a preference for treats from other countries, or new favorite flavors that you haven't tried before․ HomeGoods has a wide selection of unusual candies, including imported sweets that might not be sold elsewhere. Some of the more unusual products, like fruit drops coated in powdered sugar or soda-flavored hard candies, may be worthwhile purely because they are different from products normally found on American store shelves․
Candies available at HomeGoods locations often vary; and according to the chain's website, products are shipped to its stores several times a week․ Treats purchased during one visit might not be available when you return for your next shopping spree․ But whether you're looking for a fun gift or a treat to snack on, these are great candy options to look for. In addition to the seven chocolates you should look for on your next visit to HomeGoods, keep an eye out for these five unique candies, as well.
Cavendish & Harvey Mixed Fruit Drops
If you enjoy hard candies, look for Cavendish & Harvey Mixed Fruit Drops at HomeGoods․ Cavendish & Harvey is a German company that makes five different fruit-flavored candies: lemon, cherry, blackberry, orange, and pear․ The candies contain real fruit juice and feature a powdered sugar coating․
Dad's Old Fashioned Root Beer Barrels Hard Candy
If you love a cold mug of root beer, these retro hard candies from Dad's will surely be a must-buy during your next HomeGoods trip. These barrel-shaped sweets offer that familiar taste in a non-carbonated confection.
Rolling Pin Swedish Candy Sour Mix
Rolling Pin's Swedish Sweet and Sour Summer Mix has garnered some fame on TikTok and Instagram. This bag mixes the fruity flavors of citrus and berries to make one delicious combination. Perhaps there's a reason that Swedish people eat more candy than anyone else in the world.
Hermann the German Imported Candies
HomeGoods frequently carries imported items, like these Hermann the German hard candies. They're one of the many German candies worth trying if you enjoy experiencing foods from other cultures. They have a fruity, sweet flavor that is a bit different than similar American candies, which most likely comes from the inclusion of peppermint oil, sage leaf tea, and fennel oil in the ingredients.
Chilitos Chamoy Vegan Candy Mix
If you're on the hunt for vegan candy options, these chamoy-covered fruit candies will pique your interest. They are made from fruit pulp and fresh chiles for a spicy, sweet flavor that will delight your taste buds. If you're looking to try something new on your next trip to HomeGoods, these are among many options that might be worth grabbing.