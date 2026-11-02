This Iconic Store-Bought Cookie Has Been Around Since The 1800s

Anyone who grew up helping grandma make the vintage no-bake dessert that is banana pudding knows the Southern icon calls for a big yellow box of Nilla Wafers. An older version of the brightly colored box has been available in the cookie aisle since 1898, but back then, the cookies were known as Nabisco Vanilla Wafers.

The recipe behind the thin, vanilla-flavored cookies was developed by Gustav A. Mayer, a German-American confectioner who sold it to the National Biscuit Company, the baking conglomerate formed in 1898 through the merger of several smaller baking businesses and later known as Nabisco. That same year, the company began selling the cookies as Nabisco Vanilla Wafers.

The original name was less catchy than today's familiar Nilla Wafers, but the little cookies were on their way to becoming an American pantry staple. It all boils down to a match made in marketing heaven: A popular dessert called for vanilla wafers, and Nabisco saw an opportunity.