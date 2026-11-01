5 Downsides Of Owning A Nespresso Machine

A freshly made espresso is a special thing; rich with complex flavors and a signature crema. But the perfect cup takes not only more work than regular coffee, but experience. A desire to make espresso more accessible led to the invention of the Nespresso machine in 1986, and ultimately to my own purchase of a Nespresso Vertuo Pop — a newer, improved version — in 2023. I've been a satisfied customer for years, but it's not without its downsides.

Coffee enthusiasts already know that some of a Nespresso machine's drawbacks pertain to the coffee itself. The customizations some prefer in their brewing process are more or less impossible with Nespresso machines. And there's a convincing argument that, however tasty the drink may be, it's not real espresso.

But even if you're not a coffee aficionado, there are still some drawbacks. If you want to shop around for pod providers or even use your own coffee, that can be impossible with some models. The price of these coffee pods can add up surprisingly fast. And any consumers who are concerned about microplastics will almost certainly want to look elsewhere.