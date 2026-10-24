For Flavorful And Sustainable Fish And Chips, Choose This Type Of Cod

From a hearty seafood boil to ceviche and fish and chips, there's no doubt that people love their seafood. And as the demand grows with the human population, overfishing can threaten fish species and disrupt delicate marine ecosystems. That's where prioritizing sustainable seafood choices comes in — we all know that sometimes there's nothing better than chowing down on a plate of golden-brown battered fish fillets with crispy fries and a side of tartar sauce. So instead of skipping this comfort meal altogether, choosing a more sustainable type of fish when preparing it is definitely the way to go. While Atlantic cod was the original choice of fish for this meal back when it was brought over to Britain by Jewish immigrants, the drastic decline of this population means that fish fryers should look toward the West for their cod instead. Nowadays, when cooking both flavorful and sustainable fish and chips, you should choose Pacific Cod.

Besides its tasty flavor and the fact that this fish is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and healthy fatty acids, Pacific cod is one of the most sustainable types of Cod available in the U.S. Because of regulations that limit bycatch and protect their natural habitats, these cod are specifically protected to prevent overfishing. And currently, Pacific cod stock is thriving, with the population less at risk than other types of seafood.