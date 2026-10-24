For Flavorful And Sustainable Fish And Chips, Choose This Type Of Cod
From a hearty seafood boil to ceviche and fish and chips, there's no doubt that people love their seafood. And as the demand grows with the human population, overfishing can threaten fish species and disrupt delicate marine ecosystems. That's where prioritizing sustainable seafood choices comes in — we all know that sometimes there's nothing better than chowing down on a plate of golden-brown battered fish fillets with crispy fries and a side of tartar sauce. So instead of skipping this comfort meal altogether, choosing a more sustainable type of fish when preparing it is definitely the way to go. While Atlantic cod was the original choice of fish for this meal back when it was brought over to Britain by Jewish immigrants, the drastic decline of this population means that fish fryers should look toward the West for their cod instead. Nowadays, when cooking both flavorful and sustainable fish and chips, you should choose Pacific Cod.
Besides its tasty flavor and the fact that this fish is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and healthy fatty acids, Pacific cod is one of the most sustainable types of Cod available in the U.S. Because of regulations that limit bycatch and protect their natural habitats, these cod are specifically protected to prevent overfishing. And currently, Pacific cod stock is thriving, with the population less at risk than other types of seafood.
Not all kinds of Cod are as sustainable
While Pacific cod stocks are stable and generally recommended for consumption, Atlantic cod should be avoided, especially if you value sustainability and want to make the best choice for the ecosystem. Unlike its Pacific variant, the population of this Atlantic fish is still recovering from overfishing in the 1990s. While efforts have been made to bring up the population, further progress is necessary. So in the meantime, avoiding this fish when possible is the best way to support a thriving coastal ecosystem in the Atlantic.
Preparing a classic plate of fish and chips made from Pacific Cod is relatively simple. You can buy the fish from most major grocery stores, either fresh or frozen, and while you can whip up an oven-baked sheet pan version, classic preparation involves deep frying your fish and potatoes. For the crispy exterior, some like to use a beer batter dredge, while others keep it simple with just flour and water. After deep frying until golden and crispy, you can top your fish fillets with salt and vinegar, or dip them in some tartar sauce and enjoy — knowing that your choice of fish will help to ensure that everyone can continue to eat fish and chips for years to come.