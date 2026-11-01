6 Groceries You Can Only Buy At Costco

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Costco is a bargain-hunter's wonderland. The membership retail giant is known for bulk groceries and pantry staples at wallet-friendly prices, artisanal bakery goods, and store-exclusive items. Beyond the mountains of paper towels and oversized bottles of laundry detergent lies another perk of having a membership card. The warehouse chain also carries a variety of groceries you can't get anywhere else. And we're not talking about its Kirkland Signature line. Costco has impossible-to-find snacks, rare whiskeys, and cuts of meat and cheese you can't get unless you go to a specialty butcher or cheese shop. The best part is you get generous portions for a price tag that's easy on your wallet.

With crowds of people, endless aisles stacked high with products, and employees offering samples at every turn, it can be a dizzying experience when you're hunting down these exclusive grocery items. We scoured social media and customer reviews to find out what grocery items are exclusive to Costco and deserve a spot in your pantry or freezer. We narrowed it down to nine unique gems worth seeking out on your next shopping trip.