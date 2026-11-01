6 Groceries You Can Only Buy At Costco
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Costco is a bargain-hunter's wonderland. The membership retail giant is known for bulk groceries and pantry staples at wallet-friendly prices, artisanal bakery goods, and store-exclusive items. Beyond the mountains of paper towels and oversized bottles of laundry detergent lies another perk of having a membership card. The warehouse chain also carries a variety of groceries you can't get anywhere else. And we're not talking about its Kirkland Signature line. Costco has impossible-to-find snacks, rare whiskeys, and cuts of meat and cheese you can't get unless you go to a specialty butcher or cheese shop. The best part is you get generous portions for a price tag that's easy on your wallet.
With crowds of people, endless aisles stacked high with products, and employees offering samples at every turn, it can be a dizzying experience when you're hunting down these exclusive grocery items. We scoured social media and customer reviews to find out what grocery items are exclusive to Costco and deserve a spot in your pantry or freezer. We narrowed it down to nine unique gems worth seeking out on your next shopping trip.
Dotcakes
Roslyn, New York-based bakery, The Dot Cakes, was launched in 2017 by a high school senior. The small chocolate and vanilla cakes went viral on social media this spring, but Costco didn't get them until October. Customers are crazy for these cute spongy cakes frosted with vanilla buttercream, topped with a layer of crunchy rainbow sprinkles, and packed into a tiny cup. "I could not believe my eyes when I saw dot cakes at Costco!" said one shopper on Instagram. "These are so fluffy and yummy, def a must-try!
Buy a six-pack of Dot Cakes at Costco for $14.89.
Cacao Market by MarieBelle New York Dark Chocolate Truffles
MarieBelle New York Chocolates is a Brooklyn-based chocolate company that creates gourmet chocolate bars, truffles, and other treats. The chocolates use single-origin cacao, European butter, and globally sourced ingredients. The chocolatier started stocking its dark chocolate truffles in September. Each truffle features a velvety chocolate center and is dusted with a cocoa coating. You can get a three-box bundle online for $84.99, but select warehouses have single boxes for much cheaper.
Buy the Cacao Market by MarieBelle New York Dark Chocolate Truffles in-store at Costco for $21.99.
Knipschildt Chocopologie Truffle Flourless Chocolate Cake
Owned by chocolatier Fritz Knipschildt, Chocopologie sells bonbons, chocolate bars, and pieces of heaven like this truffle flourless chocolate cake. Made with decadent chocolate cake and a layer of dark chocolate ganache, the dessert is topped with dark chocolate truffles. "My mom may be the world's biggest dark chocolate lover, and this cake was the perfect super-rich, decadent, fudgey chocolate confection to celebrate her birthday," said one Costco reviewer. "It's pretty much one giant chocolate truffle, with more truffles on top for decoration."
Buy the Knipschildt Chocopologie Truffle Flourless Chocolate Cake at Costco for $69.99.
Alaska Glacier Seafoods Wild Alaska Red Sea Cucumber
Commonly found on the ocean floor, sea cucumbers have been a staple in East Asian cuisine for centuries. These slippery creatures act like a sponge and absorb rich broths and sauces. Outside of specialty Asian markets or restaurants, they can be hard to find. Luckily, Costco sells whole, fully cooked Wild Alaskan ones from Alaska Glacier Seafoods. They come in three, three-pound packages and are prepared at the retailer's dockside facility in Juneau. "The quality is outstanding," said one Costco reviewer. "The texture and taste exceeded my expectations, making it a delightful addition to my meals."
Buy the Wild Alaska Red Sea Cucumbers at Costco for $32.22 per pound.
Tipiak Pull Apart Cheese Bread - Cheese, Garlic, & Herb
Pull-apart cheese bread is common in many grocery stores, but this brand is exclusive to Costco. Tipiak is a French food company that offers a variety of frozen and ready-to-eat products, including eclairs, souffles, couscous, and breads. This pull-apart bread is made with a sourdough loaf and stuffed with gooey brie cheese sauce, Emmental and mozzarella cheeses, garlic, parsley, and other herbs. Just pop it in the oven for 15 minutes before serving.
Buy the Tipiak Pull Apart Cheese Bread at Costco for between $11.39 and $13.99, depending on location.
Wanchai Ferry Dumplings, Pork and Cabbage
Now owned by General Mills, Wanchai Ferry is a Chinese food company started by Zang Jianhe in 1978. The brand makes frozen meals, wontons, and dumplings. Jianhe is known as "The Dumpling Queen," and you can only get her dumplings at Costco. These frozen dumplings are made with pork, scallions, wood ear mushrooms, cabbage, onions, sesame oil, and soy sauce, and wrapped in a delicate flour dough. The package includes 36 dumplings, which you can steam or pan-fry.
Buy the Wanchai Ferry Dumplings, Pork and Cabbage at Costco for $12.99.