4 Liquor Shopping Tips To Save You Money

Drinking alcohol can be fun and delicious, but the high price point can be a real frustration. However, there are some obvious ways to economize if you enjoy a drink every now and again. The first is to eschew beer, wine, or spirits at a restaurant. While it might be enjoyable to splurge on a drink with your meal, you're going to be subjected to a high markup (not to mention the additional tip for your server). A dive bar might be less expensive than an eatery, but still, the cheapest drink you're likely to find is the one you make at your own home bar.

Even when drinking at home, alcohol costs can creep up. Whether you're buying your alcoholic drink of choice at a grocery store, a liquor store, or online, there are a few ways to stretch your dollar as far as possible. Here's to some drinking without breaking the bank. Cheers.