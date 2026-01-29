9 Bizarre Alcohol Laws Across The US

The state of Tennessee may be the legendary home of Jack Daniel's, but try ordering two shots for yourself after the clock strikes 10 p.m., and you may just find yourself in hot water with the law. In the Restaurants and Limited Service Restaurants FAQs listed by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission, you'll find a gem buried in the legalese, saying, "Serving two or more drinks or containers of alcoholic beverage to a consumer at one time" is forbidden after 10 p.m. Bartenders already have plenty of rules to follow, but this one may be the most tedious. However, once your glass is empty, you can order the next drink without any issues.

What about happy hours? All kosher until 10 p.m. However, increasing the alcoholic content of a drink without proportionately increasing its price is illegal in Tennessee, no matter what time it is. If you're starting to get the feeling that these fine distinctions present a potential minefield for servers, that's because they really do. These regulations are very similar to alcohol laws in Arizona, except that the latter are even stricter, as only up to 4 ounces of liquor and 32 ounces of beer can be served to one single person at any time. If you're bringing drinks to a large group, get ready for multiple journeys to the bar.