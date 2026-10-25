If You Have Rotisserie Chicken And Tortillas, Make Flavorful Tacos In 15 Minutes
Busy weeknights call for fast recipes that don't take a ton of time to prepare․ Leftover rotisserie chicken can save time when preparing meals like shredded chicken and chipotle avocado tacos. With the pre-cooked chicken saving you some prep time, you can have a flavorful meal for the whole family in under 15 minutes.
For a simple and flavorful taco filling, mix up the shredded chicken fire-roasted tomatoes, ketchup, chipotle peppers, and green onion. The addition of avocado, cilantro, and a little salt maintains some freshness, too. If you are unfamiliar with chipotles, they are dried jalapeño peppers often used in tacos and other dishes to add flavor․ Chipotle peppers have a smoky flavor and are frequently added to sauces, like a Mexican mole․ The peppers can be spicy, so try adding small amounts of chipotle peppers to chicken tacos to flavor them without upsetting your family's taste preferences․
To save time preparing your tacos, shred the chicken and chop other ingredients ahead of time․ When you're ready to throw the meal together, warm the meat and feed your crowd with a delicious taco bar. People can begin serving themselves tacos once the chicken is reheated․
Make a few simple changes to take your tacos to the next level
When your family says they're tired of chicken tacos, you can mix it up. There are ways to modify the taco filling․ First, try adding drained canned corn and black beans. The corn adds sweetness, while the black beans make the tacos more filling․ Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and lime juice add a fresh flavor․
If you have leftover mango salsa, serve it as a topping․ The mango's sweetness pairs well with the smoky flavor of the chipotle peppers․ For a creamy topping, mix sour cream with lime juice and garlic powder․ Drizzle it over the chicken and top with shredded cabbage to add a crunchy texture to the dish․ Other toppings include shredded cabbage and pineapple salsa․ Salsa verde with cotija cheese provides a tangier flavor․
It's a good idea to experiment with different ingredients, but don't pile on too many toppings to cut down on food preparation time․ Prepackaged shredded and sliced vegetables, like cheese, cabbage, lettuce, and onions can be time savers.