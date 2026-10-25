If You Have Rotisserie Chicken And Tortillas, Make Flavorful Tacos In 15 Minutes

Busy weeknights call for fast recipes that don't take a ton of time to prepare․ Leftover rotisserie chicken can save time when preparing meals like shredded chicken and chipotle avocado tacos. With the pre-cooked chicken saving you some prep time, you can have a flavorful meal for the whole family in under 15 minutes.

For a simple and flavorful taco filling, mix up the shredded chicken fire-roasted tomatoes, ketchup, chipotle peppers, and green onion. The addition of avocado, cilantro, and a little salt maintains some freshness, too. If you are unfamiliar with chipotles, they are dried jalapeño peppers often used in tacos and other dishes to add flavor․ Chipotle peppers have a smoky flavor and are frequently added to sauces, like a Mexican mole․ The peppers can be spicy, so try adding small amounts of chipotle peppers to chicken tacos to flavor them without upsetting your family's taste preferences․

To save time preparing your tacos, shred the chicken and chop other ingredients ahead of time․ When you're ready to throw the meal together, warm the meat and feed your crowd with a delicious taco bar. People can begin serving themselves tacos once the chicken is reheated․