Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Is The Secret Hack For An Easy Taco Night
When it comes to tacos, often the most time-consuming part of prep is the protein. Using leftover rotisserie chicken helps shorten the process significantly. Since you don't have to prepare the chicken from scratch, you can get on with the remaining components — like making a delicious mango salsa. This shortcut saves you time and effort in the kitchen, making it a perfect option for busy weeknights, impromptu gatherings, or simply whenever you want tacos in a hurry.
Already seasoned and roasted to perfection, the rotisserie chicken offers its signature briny, savory taste that never fails to delight. Even as leftovers, you can still taste the slow-roasted, comforting flavors of the chicken. Shredded rotisserie chicken is a great taco filling on it's own, or you can use additional seasonings or sauces. You can just go with a taco seasoning mix, or you can get creative.
Jazz up the leftover rotisserie chicken to your heart's content
When reheating the pulled rotisserie chicken in the pan, you can add taco essentials such as chili powder, cayenne pepper, and ground cumin. A good sauce is also worth considering, which can help prevent the leftover chicken from getting too dry. Without fail, Buffalo sauce and shredded chicken is a winning combination. Or for more Mexican flavors, fiery chipotle peppers in abodo sauce is another stellar choice. Rich and smoky with a tangy-sweet undertone, it's exactly what your tacos need for mouthwatering intensity. If nothing else, you can cook the chicken in salsa verde, or roasted tomato salsa right from a jar, and adjust the spice factor with hot sauce.
The next time you're making your favorite Mexican dishes at home, don't forget about this wonderful ingredient. Not only is it delicious, but it helps get dinner on the table in record time.