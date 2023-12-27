Easily Add A Little Zing To Your Dish With Lime Sour Cream

If you're feeling uninspired lately by your favorite recipes, don't worry, it happens to the best of us. Even the tastiest of dishes can become monotonous when you eat them too often. The good news is, with two simple ingredients, you can add new life to just about any dish under the sun. Enter sour cream and lime.

Lime-infused sour cream brings a bright, refreshing, citrusy twist to your favorite dishes. And as long as you get your ratios right — about 2 teaspoons of lime juice per ½ cup of sour cream — the bold flavors of lime won't overpower the other ingredients. The lime juice and sour cream combined introduce a tangy acidity and a creamy texture that can mellow out and complement savory and spicy flavors without dulling their edges.

Whether you're making the sour cream from scratch, or simply mixing freshly squeezed lime juice into your favorite store-bought sour cream, it's sure to be incredibly delicious. Lime-kissed sour cream might just be the perfect condiment.