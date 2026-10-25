The Retro '60s Snack You Can Still Find At Grocery Stores

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Created by the Lincoln Snacks Company, sweet, crunchy popcorn treat Fiddle Faddle made its debut in 1967. It competed with other snack foods like Crunch 'n Munch and Cracker Jacks. Who won the popcorn snack popularity contest is hard to say. All three have stood the test of time and can ignite some serious discussions on Reddit threads. But if you grew up team Fiddle Faddle and have been longing for a box, the good news is you can still experience it.

For the uninitiated, Fiddle Faddle starts with popcorn coated in sticky caramel which is then mixed with peanuts. It is sugary, crunchy, and salty — the trifecta of taste and texture. It also has a toffee version that is more buttery in taste than the original, which was Lincoln Snacks' moderately priced version of this treat. Lincoln Snacks Company also produced a gourmet variety known as Poppycock, which was a little more pricey and came in a can, as well as Screaming Yellow Zonkers, a nut-free iteration of this candied popcorn. When Lincoln Snacks sold its snack foods to ConAgra in 2007, the new owner continued to sell Fiddle Faddle.