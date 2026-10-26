Confused by the varieties of butter at the grocery store? You'll find everything from flavored compound butters, butter-like spreads, fancy artisanal butters, and even clarified butter on supermarket shelves. Each of these dairy products has its place in the modern kitchen, however there are a couple of butters that some would argue are the best of the bunch: Irish and Amish butter.

Both of these butters are made with the same ingredients, but they do have a few differences that set them apart from each other when it comes to the way they're produced and packaged. Irish butter comes in sticks or blocks and can be stacked neatly, while Amish butter comes in rolls that are hand-wrapped and have more of a rough and ready appeal. The flavor and texture of these butters also diverges, which can affect their uses, too, depending on whether you want to use them for baking, cooking, or stirring into a hearty serving of mashed potatoes. If you're unsure which variety to purchase for making your next batch of homemade croissants or spreading on a slice of sourdough toast, here's the lowdown on the difference between Irish butter and Amish butter.