What Is Hand-Rolled Butter And Does It Taste Better?

Butter is so common that it's almost inconceivable that you wouldn't have it in your home. Whether you're putting it on toast or making dough with it, you can do a whole lot with an average stick of butter. Yet, just as there are different varieties of wines, meats, and breads, you may be surprised to learn just how many types of butter there are.

You're probably familiar with butter that's either salted or unsalted and available at grocery stores across the country. You may have heard about grass-fed butter produced from the milk of cows fed a grass diet or a diet of grains. You may have also heard someone drop the term "cultured butter" if you're a fan of cooking shows. Cultured butter, rather than having an appreciation for opera, is butter that has "live culture" added to it (similar to how yogurt has live bacteria cultures) to give it a more pronounced taste. Although butter is produced using very similar ingredients and methods, this doesn't mean that all kinds of butter have the same tastes and textures.

But what exactly is "hand-rolled" butter? Where can you find it? Who makes it? And can you prepare hand-rolled butter at home?