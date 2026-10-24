The Campbell's Canned Soup That Contains The Least Sodium

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There's nothing better than curling up with a hot bowl of soup and some crusty bread. And opting for canned soup like Campbell's is an excellent way to quickly enjoy a filling meal. But could your favorite Campbell's soup flavor be unhealthier than you think? Many assume soup is healthy, yet with salty broth being a primary ingredient, this comforting dish can account for a large chunk of your daily sodium intake. In fact, it has an average of 700 to 800 milligrams of sodium per ½ can. That's around 50% of your daily sodium allowance if aiming for the 1,500 milligrams per day recommended by the American Heart Association.

Knowing that, you may wonder if you have to give up Campbell's soup. Luckily, there are some low-sodium varieties available. Unsalted Cream of Mushroom is currently the lowest-sodium Campbell's canned soup, with 50 milligrams per ½ cup. Coming in second is Unsalted Cream of Chicken, with 60 milligrams of sodium per ½ cup. For reference, regular cream of mushroom and cream of chicken from Campbell's have 860 and 870 milligrams of sodium per ½ cup, respectively. These both contain salt and monosodium glutamate (MSG), which are not present in the unsalted versions.

For a middle ground, try Heart Healthy Cream of Mushroom or Chicken, each with 410 milligrams per ½ cup. Whichever variety you choose, simply knowing which are the healthiest and unhealthiest Campbell's soups is always handy.