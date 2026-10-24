The Campbell's Canned Soup That Contains The Least Sodium
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There's nothing better than curling up with a hot bowl of soup and some crusty bread. And opting for canned soup like Campbell's is an excellent way to quickly enjoy a filling meal. But could your favorite Campbell's soup flavor be unhealthier than you think? Many assume soup is healthy, yet with salty broth being a primary ingredient, this comforting dish can account for a large chunk of your daily sodium intake. In fact, it has an average of 700 to 800 milligrams of sodium per ½ can. That's around 50% of your daily sodium allowance if aiming for the 1,500 milligrams per day recommended by the American Heart Association.
Knowing that, you may wonder if you have to give up Campbell's soup. Luckily, there are some low-sodium varieties available. Unsalted Cream of Mushroom is currently the lowest-sodium Campbell's canned soup, with 50 milligrams per ½ cup. Coming in second is Unsalted Cream of Chicken, with 60 milligrams of sodium per ½ cup. For reference, regular cream of mushroom and cream of chicken from Campbell's have 860 and 870 milligrams of sodium per ½ cup, respectively. These both contain salt and monosodium glutamate (MSG), which are not present in the unsalted versions.
For a middle ground, try Heart Healthy Cream of Mushroom or Chicken, each with 410 milligrams per ½ cup. Whichever variety you choose, simply knowing which are the healthiest and unhealthiest Campbell's soups is always handy.
Does Campbell's low-sodium soup taste good?
Campbell's low-sodium soup may sound great to those looking to eat less salt, but there's one important question: Does it taste good? Over 980 Amazon reviewers of Unsalted Cream of Mushroom rate it an average of 4.5/5 stars, while the chicken version averages 4.5/5 stars based on over 340 Amazon reviews, suggesting customers are satisfied with both.
Aside from the lack of salt and MSG and lower amounts of certain ingredients, the unsalted versions are similar to the regular ones. Therefore, it's not surprising that customers seem pleased with this popular brand's low-sodium soups. For the Unsalted Cream of Mushroom, one Amazon reviewer went as far as saying, "The taste and texture of the soup is [better] than most other brands that are not unsalted." However, some found the soups lacked taste, with another Amazon reviewer of the cream of mushroom giving it one star and calling it, "... completely tasteless" and "... a waste of money."
If you find unsalted soup lacking in taste or texture, you can upgrade canned soup by sprinkling it with fresh herbs or adding carbs like rice or pastina. You can also make canned soup taste better with condiments like hot sauce, but remember to check the sodium content before adding too much. We find a splash of truffle oil also works wonders with cream of chicken or mushroom, adding a layer of luxury without extra salt. Reviews also suggest that these soups are purchased as a low-sodium addition to other dishes, like casseroles, presenting another culinary application for those wanting to reduce sodium consumption.