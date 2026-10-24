11 Things Chipotle Employees Wish You'd Stop Doing When You Order
Chipotle employees enjoy their jobs for several reasons — the workplace atmosphere is decent, they get complimentary meals, and the chain supposedly pays a lot better than similar restaurants. But there are some things Chipotle employees would like customers to stop doing when they order their food.
For example, many customers have a habit of using their phones, ordering haphazardly, forgetting that some items cost extra, or not knowing what to order when it's their turn. Most employees are somewhat okay with all this during slow hours, but when there's a line that nearly goes out the door, these bad habits get on their nerves.
We believe it's time to point out the do's and don'ts of eating at Chipotle from the worker perspective. To do that, we've scoured Reddit and included all the things Chipotle employees wish customers would stop doing when they approach the counter and order.
Pointing at what you want instead of telling them
One of the best things about Chipotle is that customers can look at all the ingredients and pick the ones they want in their meal. However, that often works against employees, because some people order wrong at Chipotle by pointing at the ingredients instead of saying each of them out loud. That causes confusion, as the staff member preparing the order can't always tell what's being pointed at.
In an attempt to make their preference clearer, some diners take it a step further and extend their hand over the glass sneeze guard to further point at the metal containers with ingredients. And that irks employees even more, because "the sneeze guard is there to protect the food from customers' germs," as one Chipotle worker pointed out on Reddit.
Considering all this, it's better practice to use your words to indicate what you'd like. If you're not able to speak or have language issues, you can write everything down and hand it over to the employee — they will make your order based on that. Employees would much rather you hand them something to read instead of pointing.
Asking for extras or sides at the register
According to cashiers at Chipotle, many diners have a habit of ordering extras or sides at the register. It's no surprise this annoys them, as cashiers don't typically keep these items nearby. One of the employees was so frustrated with this customer habit that they wrote in a Reddit thread about pet peeves, "Waiting till they get down to cash and going 'oh yeah can I get a side tortilla.' Or when they've been standing there waiting on the person in front of them to cash out and then asking me for a side of queso, guacamole, or salsa. Like I keep sides just ready behind me or something???"
Some Chipotle employees have started stocking up a few sides and extras at the end of the assembly line so that they can easily hand them over to customers who wait until the last minute. However, that isn't a common practice, so you're better off asking for the sides when your order is being prepared.
Forgetting guacamole and queso cost extra
Chipotle's guacamole is delicious, and so is its queso dip, which is why customers get them often. However, many patrons forget these items are sold at an extra charge, or they don't bother reading the multiple signs that say so, and then they ask employees if these dips are part of the meal. Unfortunately, some people don't stop there — they order these items, and then question the cashier why their meal costs more than they thought it would.
Understandably, both these customer habits get on employees' nerves, especially during rush hour when workers are trying to keep things moving. And so, to save them (and yourself) from all the trouble, bear in mind that these items aren't free. Take a look at how much they cost and order accordingly, so that you aren't shocked when you see the bill and then complain to the employee how much it is.
Ordering soupy or overstuffed burritos
Rolling a burrito can be tedious. But many customers are oblivious to that, as they make the process a lot harder by ordering soupy burritos that contain no rice and, well, a lot of sauces. They also get angry when staff members struggle with these kinds of burritos, and this behavior isn't appreciated by employees.
Some employees have found a way to deal with the burrito issue — they make it clear from the get-go that watery or soupy burritos will be difficult to roll and messy to eat, and offer empty bowls along with them. However, not everyone will be as direct or accommodating, so it's ideal to get all those wet ingredients on the side from the start.
Similarly, Chipotle workers aren't keen on overstuffed burritos, because they can burst while rolling. To prevent that from happening, they may have to use three tortillas even though they're supposed to use only one per burrito. There's no need to put Chipotle employees through all this trouble, because if you like extra ingredients, order a burrito bowl instead — you'll also get more for your money.
Not knowing what to order when it's your turn
Chipotle employees do their best to keep things moving during busy times. However, there's always one customer who slows things down because they didn't decide what they'd like to order while waiting their turn, which is frustrating for workers.
Some people make it worse by phoning others to ask them what they want (when there's a long line behind them). Of course, this habit annoys other customers as well, with one writing on Reddit, "I hated this as a customer when I stand behind someone and they're ordering for their whole family on the phone. Makes me hate going to Chipotle tbh, because there's always one holding up the line." To deal with this, workers might tell diners who are on their phone to move out of the line –but apparently some customers refuse to do so.
Chipotle staff wish customers would stop doing this, because knowing what you want beforehand moves everything along faster. If you're having trouble deciding, look up Chipotle's best protein options and sauces online. And in case you need to order for someone else, write their preferences down before going to the restaurant.
Not telling staff how many entrees you'd like when you start ordering
Ideally, you should mention the number of entrees you want in one go, so that Chipotle staff members can make them simultaneously and keep the line moving. But certain customers don't follow this basic albeit unwritten rule. Instead, they get one entree and mention that they want one more right when their order is ready. It's been reported that a handful of customers do this multiple times. Many of them also pay for each item separately. All this makes employees frustrated, as it slows things down, and they have to keep running back and forth to prepare the remaining orders.
This is another bad habit that not only annoys employees but other customers as well. Regarding this kind of situation, one customer summed it up on Reddit: "It's like they're completely oblivious to their surroundings." We can't help but agree.
Ordering way too many things during rush hour
Though it might sound odd, this is a fair complaint because making a lot of items for a single order on the spot can be too much for the employees to handle, especially given that they need to keep up with Chipotle's quick service setup. One of them expressed their frustration about this on Reddit, and said, "A few days ago we got 2 guys in line that ordered 18 FKN BURRITOS, it was hell even for grill." This practice can be inconvenient for other customers too, as they have to wait for a long time to even get a chance to order.
That's why Chipotle workers suggest placing large orders online. That'll make things easier by giving them enough time to prepare everything — and then you can simply stop in and collect your food when it's ready. Plus, it will create less confusion and frustration all around.
Ordering haphazardly
Chipotle's assembly line is set up so that employees can add ingredients to each meal in the right sequence. That's why they ask customers what they want at one station and then move on to the next. And yet, a few diners break that flow and order however they please. Some ask for an ingredient first, then suddenly change their mind and tell the line worker to replace it with something else. And other customers don't respond when they're asked if they want a particular ingredient in their order, then later express that they want it.
All this can be irritating for staff members, because going back and forth messes with workflow and creates tension. In some cases employees are even asked to remove specific ingredients from the order, which is super inconvenient. While ordering hastily can happen sometimes, try not to make a habit out of it, especially if you know how the line works.
Being glued to your phone
Chipotle employees have repeatedly mentioned on Reddit that they dislike serving customers who are glued to their phones. One of the main reasons is that they barely pay attention to the questions employees have to ask, and then the line worker has to repeat themselves, sometimes multiple times. Many diners even get irritated when they're asked what they'd like to order. For instance, a staff member wrote on Reddit, "This one time i had a girl who was texting on her phone and when i asked her what she'd like she puts her hand up and goes, 'can u wait a moment?'"
Dealing with all this wastes time and energy. It's not hard to put your phone away while placing your order. It would benefit you too — you'll pay more attention to how employees are making your meal, and then you can ask for changes or additions on the spot.
Arriving right before closing and then complaining
Some customers walk into Chipotle right when it's about to close for the day. There's one thing almost all Chipotle employees don't appreciate about this: Folks who arrive late complaining about certain items being out of stock. As one employee noted on Reddit, "... if you know a business is closing and you come in with the last 5 to 10 minutes don't be surprised if something you want is out or low."
A handful of customers don't stop there: They ask staff to make whatever's out of stock right before closing. To some employees this feels like entitlement. Best practice on the customer's part is to arrive well before closing, and if that's not possible, simply accept whatever ingredients are left at the end of a long day.
Asking for too many ingredients with a kid's meal
The kid's meal from Chipotle is one of the best-value fast-food kids meals – you get two tortillas, a protein or veggie of choice, two toppings, a side, and a drink. However, all of this isn't enough for some customers, because they'll ask for extra toppings and protein or veggies so they can enjoy more food for the same price. This has been a longtime pet peeve among many Chipotle employees. Some of the chain's staff also wish adults would stop ordering these extras because it seems like they're buying the meals for themselves, but they are meant for children.
This practice has prompted some Chipotle locations to start charging diners if they get extra items. The solution is simple: If you're an adult, opt for an adult meal. And even if you're ordering the meal for your child, avoid asking for additional items.