11 Things Chipotle Employees Wish You'd Stop Doing When You Order

Chipotle employees enjoy their jobs for several reasons — the workplace atmosphere is decent, they get complimentary meals, and the chain supposedly pays a lot better than similar restaurants. But there are some things Chipotle employees would like customers to stop doing when they order their food.

For example, many customers have a habit of using their phones, ordering haphazardly, forgetting that some items cost extra, or not knowing what to order when it's their turn. Most employees are somewhat okay with all this during slow hours, but when there's a line that nearly goes out the door, these bad habits get on their nerves.

We believe it's time to point out the do's and don'ts of eating at Chipotle from the worker perspective. To do that, we've scoured Reddit and included all the things Chipotle employees wish customers would stop doing when they approach the counter and order.