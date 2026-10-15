The Retro Kitchen Appliance Color That Was Everywhere In The '80s

We might not think about the colors in our kitchen that often, but they can make a difference. For example, did you know that your kitchen's color can affect your appetite? And while today's designs may favor a more muted color palette featuring whites and metallic grays and blacks, this was not the case for the kitchens of the 1970s and '80s. During this time period, bold, earth-toned colors were all the rage — and there's one shade that is particularly associated with kitchen appliances of this time: a warm, golden-yellow hue known as Harvest Gold (if you're interested in the technical side of colors, this shade has a HEX value of #D9A06A).

The popularity of Harvest Gold is tied to General Electrics and the kitchen items it manufactured. In the 1960s, the company introduced three colors for its stoves and other appliances: Coppertone (brown), Avocado (green), and the aforementioned Harvest (yellow). The latter would eventually take on the more descriptive name Harvest Gold. Many Americans purchased Harvest Gold appliances in the 1970s, and they continued to be in wide use during the '80s. If you scour sites like eBay and Etsy, you can find a large variety of kitchen items in this specific shade — including blenders, fryers, and vegetable steamers. While some kitchen paint styles never go out of fashion, Harvest Gold is very much tied to a specific time and place.