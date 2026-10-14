The Average Lifespan Of A Crock-Pot May Not Be As Long As It Used To Be

Some Crock-Pot owners have had many years of use from their devices; some have mentioned cooking with older models for up to 25 years. In general, reviews indicate that older models continue to work well even with defects like a damaged handle․ One Reddit user said, "Heating elements are super simple, so there's not much reason to get a new one unless you want a feature that wasn't available then."

But some newer replacement models indicate shorter periods of use, sometimes under a year. Owners have even reported that the lid shattered after only months of use, or that their new Crock-Pot stopped heating within its first four uses. Reviews of the updated product are mixed, and it's hard to judge how long a consumer can expect their Crock-Pot to last․ But the consensus seems to be that the average lifespan of a Crock-Pot isn't as long as it used to be.

Whether you have a new or used slow cooker, proper care can protect removable parts from damage․Greasing your pot before use can prevent food from sticking to it․ You'll be able to clean the stoneware easier and reduce scratches from removing stuck food․