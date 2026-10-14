The Average Lifespan Of A Crock-Pot May Not Be As Long As It Used To Be
Some Crock-Pot owners have had many years of use from their devices; some have mentioned cooking with older models for up to 25 years. In general, reviews indicate that older models continue to work well even with defects like a damaged handle․ One Reddit user said, "Heating elements are super simple, so there's not much reason to get a new one unless you want a feature that wasn't available then."
But some newer replacement models indicate shorter periods of use, sometimes under a year. Owners have even reported that the lid shattered after only months of use, or that their new Crock-Pot stopped heating within its first four uses. Reviews of the updated product are mixed, and it's hard to judge how long a consumer can expect their Crock-Pot to last․ But the consensus seems to be that the average lifespan of a Crock-Pot isn't as long as it used to be.
Whether you have a new or used slow cooker, proper care can protect removable parts from damage․Greasing your pot before use can prevent food from sticking to it․ You'll be able to clean the stoneware easier and reduce scratches from removing stuck food․
How to care for your Crock-Pot to make it last longer
Crock-Pot offers tips to help prevent damage, including letting it cool before cleaning and not using abrasive cleaners and cleaning cloths․ Other cleaning tips include using gentle cleaning tools such as sponges, cloths, and flexible rubber spatulas․ Do not expose stoneware parts to sudden temperature changes, such as pouring cold water into a hot stoneware dish․ Stoneware parts are vulnerable to temperature changes.
You can make cleaning your slow cooker easy by adding warm soapy water and a dishwasher pod to a removable stoneware insert․ Soaking the stoneware insert for several hours may help remove food․ Use the owner's manual for additional cleaning information․ You don't want to overfill a slow cooker with liquid either; look up information about your Crock-Pot brand and model for specific recommendations about its fill level.
Crock-Pot offers a one-year limited warranty against defects in materials and workmanship for eligible purchases․ The Crock-Pot warranty does not guarantee product life but covers qualifying manufacturing defects, so if you catch it early enough, you can hopefully get more use out of yours.