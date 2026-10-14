The Spanish-Style Breakfast Sandwich You Can Easily Make At Home
If you've ever done some research into what the world eats for lunch, you've likely come across the Spanish bocadillo. This popular and humble dish usually comprises baguette-style bread that is cut in half and filled with a few hearty yet simple ingredients. Common fillings include serrano or ibérico ham, other types of cured meat, tomato pulp like that used in pan con tomate, and one of the best tapas to order in Spain: tortilla de patatas, a thick omelet with sliced potatoes.
To many Americans, the latter filling may sound more like a breakfast than lunch dish, and they wouldn't be entirely wrong. Along with being enjoyed at lunchtime, bocadillo de tortilla (or bocadillo de tortilla de patatas) is often eaten at breakfast or as a mid-morning snack.
When visiting Spain, you can find this type of sandwich quite easily at various locations, including in tapas bars and cafés. If you don't have a Spanish vacation on the horizon, you can still get a taste of this comforting dish by making it at home with just a handful of ingredients. Ready to give your early morning meal a touch of European flavor? Keep reading to discover how to make your own bocadillo de tortilla de patatas!
How to make bocadillo de tortilla at home
The best thing about this Spanish breakfast sandwich is that it's easy to make. The primary ingredients are crusty bread and Spanish tortilla de patatas, which you can purchase or cook at home. To make the tortilla yourself, cook down onions (which are optional and hotly debated) and sliced potatoes in olive oil. Mix the vegetables with whisked eggs in a skillet until cooked. Then, add a few thick slices of tortilla between your bread. The tortilla can be hot or cold, often served warm or at room temperature instead of piping hot. Those who want meat in their meal can add a few slices of jamón.
There are also many ways, albeit not always traditional, to customize this sandwich. To take your breakfast sandwich to the next level, include sautéed vegetables or replace regular salt with truffle salt. The addition of condiments, such as mayonnaise, aioli, or hot sauce, can also boost flavor. You can even create a plant-based version by making the tortilla at home and replacing eggs with chickpea flour. While these customizations allow you to play around with texture and flavor, we recommend trying the traditional version of bocadillo de tortilla at least once; it's a Spanish classic for a reason!