The Spanish-Style Breakfast Sandwich You Can Easily Make At Home

If you've ever done some research into what the world eats for lunch, you've likely come across the Spanish bocadillo. This popular and humble dish usually comprises baguette-style bread that is cut in half and filled with a few hearty yet simple ingredients. Common fillings include serrano or ibérico ham, other types of cured meat, tomato pulp like that used in pan con tomate, and one of the best tapas to order in Spain: tortilla de patatas, a thick omelet with sliced potatoes.

To many Americans, the latter filling may sound more like a breakfast than lunch dish, and they wouldn't be entirely wrong. Along with being enjoyed at lunchtime, bocadillo de tortilla (or bocadillo de tortilla de patatas) is often eaten at breakfast or as a mid-morning snack.

When visiting Spain, you can find this type of sandwich quite easily at various locations, including in tapas bars and cafés. If you don't have a Spanish vacation on the horizon, you can still get a taste of this comforting dish by making it at home with just a handful of ingredients. Ready to give your early morning meal a touch of European flavor? Keep reading to discover how to make your own bocadillo de tortilla de patatas!