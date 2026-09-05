10 Trader Joe's Products To Look For In September 2026
The arrival of autumn has brought with it many well-anticipated fall exclusives, such as Starbucks' famed pumpkin spice latte. But for Trader Joe's grocery enthusiasts, fall signals the release of some of the most exciting seasonal products of the entire year. September marks a major seasonal shift in Trader Joe's aisles across the country, and this month's rollout includes an incredible assortment of items that capture the cozy essence of the season, with warm, comforting spices and even some globally inspired flavors.
Whether you are looking to spice up your morning breakfast routine with some fall flavors, discover innovative snack options for afternoon munchies, or pull together a quick weeknight dinner (fall-themed, of course), this early autumn lineup has something for everyone. From decadent sweet treats to savory comfort foods, we've put together a curated guide complete with the standout products hitting Trader Joe's shelves this September.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Sliced Pumpkin Sourdough Bread
This seasonal loaf offers a pumpkin spin on a classic staple and combines the signature tang and chew of a traditional sourdough loaf with the fragrant aromas of fall. It's baked with real pumpkin puree and a blend of classic seasonal spices and can be used for everything from a quick morning toast to a loaded turkey and cranberry sandwich. The bread comes pre-sliced, making it excellent for your everyday needs.
Purchase the Sliced Pumpkin Sourdough Bread for $4.99.
Basque Style Cheesecakes
These mini crustless cheesecakes are perfect for dessert lovers seeking an elevated yet effortless treat. They are both creamy and rich, with a caramelized and rustic exterior.
They are inspired by the famous dessert originating from the Basque region of Spain and feature a deeply burnished, golden-brown top — the characteristic look of this style of cheesecake. As an added bonus, these cakes are naturally gluten-free and just need to be thawed in your fridge; no need to go through the hassle of baking from scratch.
Purchase the Basque Style Cheesecakes for $4.99.
Apple Prebiotic Soda
This beverage, touted as refreshing, crisp, and good for your gut, mimics popular digestion-forward health soda brands like Olipop and Bloom. It's formulated with plant-based fibers and prebiotics, delivering refreshment that satisfies soda cravings without an excessive sugar crash. It's great for autumn picnics, backyard afternoon lounging, or simply as an invigorating midday pick-me-up and is best served ice-cold over a glass of ice.
Purchase the Apple Prebiotic Soda for $1.99.
Pumpkin Flan
It's fall y'all! With a silky, velvety texture and deep caramel notes, this chilled custard is the ultimate celebration of autumn flavors. It's infused with pumpkin puree and warmly spiced like the Thanksgiving pie (which is arguably the best fall dessert). The flan sits in a pool of liquid caramel, making it the perfect fall sweet treat. It can be eaten straight out of the fridge and served after dinner if you are craving something pumpkin-flavored.
Purchase the Pumpkin Flan for $3.49.
Chocolate Chip Brioche Style Liège Waffles
These buttery, rich, brioche-style waffles speckled with sweet chocolate chips are sure to please kids and adults alike. They feature the characteristic pearl sugar crystals baked directly into the dough, which offers a sugary crunch and a satisfying bite. Whether enjoyed straight from the package for a quick morning boost of sweetness or warmed in a toaster to melt the chocolate chips, these waffles are a terrific start to your September.
Purchase the Chocolate Chip Brioche Style Liège Waffles for $4.99.
Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes
Transport your taste buds straight to a Southeast Asian street food market with these unique, chewy, and satisfying little bites, traditionally known as kanom dok mai. These flower-shaped cakes combine a delightfully bouncy interior with a crispy exterior and pack on some strong ube (purple yam) and coconut flavor into every single bite. Pair these with a hot cup of tea.
Purchase the Chewy Thai Coconut Cakes for $3.79.
Dark Chocolate Bark
This sophisticated and rich chocolatey confection pairs dark chocolate with crispy puffed quinoa and freeze-dried raspberries for a multitextured snacking experience. The bark is sweet, tangy, and studded with crunchy quinoa bits. Keep a bag hidden in the pantry for late-night cravings or even use the broken pieces to top homemade ice cream sundaes or baked goods.
Purchase the Dark Chocolate Bark for $5.49.
Honey Mustard Popcorn
Snack time gets a bold upgrade with this crunchy, air-popped popcorn coated in a sweet and savory seasoning made with real honey, mustard, and a variety of other savory spices. This popcorn is also popped with avocado oil, meaning it's packed with healthy fats.
It's perfect for snacking at any time, and would be beloved by those who appreciate the mashup between sweet and tangy. Enjoy it during movie nights at home or perhaps at your next tailgate.
Purchase the Honey Mustard Popcorn for $2.99.
Ooey Gooey Cheese Blend
Melty and cheesy pastas, potatoes, and casseroles become possible with this mix of cheeses formulated specifically for cheese pulls. Whether you are layering this combination of Gruyére, yellow cheddar, Havarti, and sharp white cheddar into homemade casseroles, melting it over French onion soup, or topping a towering batch of homemade nachos, it bakes down into a smooth, rich blanket of cheesy perfection.
Purchase the Ooey Gooey Cheese Blend for $4.99.
Chicken Florentine Lasagna
Busy weeknight dinners are made easy with this frozen entrée. It features layers of tender pasta, savory chicken, and spinach in a rich, creamy sauce and can be prepared by cooking it in the microwave or oven. The generous cheese topping browns beautifully in the oven and is sure to be a crowd pleaser. It comes in at around 2 pounds, making it a great choice for feeding a family or preparing delicious leftover lunches.
Purchase the Chicken Florentine Lasagna for $7.49.