10 Trader Joe's Products To Look For In September 2026

The arrival of autumn has brought with it many well-anticipated fall exclusives, such as Starbucks' famed pumpkin spice latte. But for Trader Joe's grocery enthusiasts, fall signals the release of some of the most exciting seasonal products of the entire year. September marks a major seasonal shift in Trader Joe's aisles across the country, and this month's rollout includes an incredible assortment of items that capture the cozy essence of the season, with warm, comforting spices and even some globally inspired flavors.

Whether you are looking to spice up your morning breakfast routine with some fall flavors, discover innovative snack options for afternoon munchies, or pull together a quick weeknight dinner (fall-themed, of course), this early autumn lineup has something for everyone. From decadent sweet treats to savory comfort foods, we've put together a curated guide complete with the standout products hitting Trader Joe's shelves this September.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.