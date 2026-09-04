4 Costco Pumpkin Finds To Look For This Fall 2026

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For many autumn lovers, the season is all about pumpkin — cooking with pumpkin at home, getting a pumpkin spice latte from your favorite coffee shop, and visiting a pumpkin patch (or making a batch of pumpkin patch brownies). It's also exciting to see what pumpkin-flavored items start showing up on the shelves of your go-to grocery store for the season. And if you're a Costco shopper, then you'll want to read on — there are four pumpkin finds to look out for in the coming months.

For Costco, most of the pumpkin treats will be found in the bakery section. Of course, there's Costco's beloved pumpkin pie, which has shoppers flocking to the bakery section when it's brought back each year. But if pumpkin pie isn't your favorite or you're looking to do something different, then the other pumpkin-flavored bakery items may be just what you're looking for. There's also one non-bakery item that you may get more everyday use out of. Read on to see what pumpkin-y things to look out for next time you're at Costco.