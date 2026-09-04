4 Costco Pumpkin Finds To Look For This Fall 2026
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For many autumn lovers, the season is all about pumpkin — cooking with pumpkin at home, getting a pumpkin spice latte from your favorite coffee shop, and visiting a pumpkin patch (or making a batch of pumpkin patch brownies). It's also exciting to see what pumpkin-flavored items start showing up on the shelves of your go-to grocery store for the season. And if you're a Costco shopper, then you'll want to read on — there are four pumpkin finds to look out for in the coming months.
For Costco, most of the pumpkin treats will be found in the bakery section. Of course, there's Costco's beloved pumpkin pie, which has shoppers flocking to the bakery section when it's brought back each year. But if pumpkin pie isn't your favorite or you're looking to do something different, then the other pumpkin-flavored bakery items may be just what you're looking for. There's also one non-bakery item that you may get more everyday use out of. Read on to see what pumpkin-y things to look out for next time you're at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Cashew Clusters with Almonds and Pumpkin Seeds
For anyone who wants a savory pumpkin snack, grab a bag of these Kirkland Signature cashew clusters. Each cluster is made up of 50% cashews, along with almonds and pumpkin seeds. These clusters are great for when you want a filling snack that will also provide a small protein boost (there are five grams of protein per one-ounce serving). Plus, you could pair this with a pumpkin-flavored yogurt to turn it into a dish that's even more pumpkin-y.
Buy a two-pound bag of Kirkland Signature cashew clusters from Costco for $13.49.
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie
The pumpkin pie from Costco's bakery has long been a fan favorite — and now, it's back and ready to be enjoyed throughout the season, whether you're serving it at Thanksgiving or simply want to enjoy it on a random weekday. And if you're unfamiliar with the popular bakery item, we have a whole guide on the Costco pumpkin pie, and whether it's worth it — spoiler alert, it is. It's also about three pounds in weight and costs just $5.99.
Additionally, you can buy the Kirkland Signature pumpkin pie online from Costco for $6.80.
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Cheesecake
If you want something seasonal that isn't pumpkin pie, try out this pumpkin cheesecake. It has a graham cracker crust, a pumpkin cheesecake filling, and whipped topping. As a finishing touch, there's a generous sprinkling of pumpkin spice on the top. This decadent treat is sure to be a hit with all pumpkin lovers — serve it in place of pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving or for any special fall occasion. It costs $21.99 in stores.
Additionally, you can buy the Kirkland Signature pumpkin cheesecake online from Costco for $24.87.
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Bar Cake
Finally, we have the pumpkin bar cake, which can also be found in Costco's bakery section. It consists of layers of pumpkin spice-flavored sponge cake and layers of creamy pumpkin mousse filling; it's then topped with a cream cheese frosting. You can expect a moist and creamy cake that has plenty of delicious pumpkin flavor and sweetness. The 2½-pound cake costs $16.99 and yields about 20 slices. Serve this cake at a fall-themed dinner party or at a birthday party for a pumpkin lover.