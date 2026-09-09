The Everyday Kitchen Tool That Can Save Burnt Bread

There are plenty of mistakes people make with sourdough starters, from going too long between feedings to using the wrong flour. However, once you've mastered the art of parenting your baby batch of fermented goodness, you can whip up characterful doughs for sandwich loaves, boules, and easy bagels in minutes. The only snag is keeping an eye on the clock as they bake so their bottoms don't burn in your Dutch oven. Luckily, there's an everyday kitchen tool that can save burnt bread that's likely lying in your utensil drawer: a simple cheese grater.

While you could cut away burnt bits on the surface of your bread, it's a real shame to lose all that hard-won flavorful crust that's lying just underneath the damage. A butter knife can be useful for scraping off dark, craggy areas, but it can take a while if you've prepared a large loaf with a wide base. A box grater can do a better job in half the time and make your life easier. All you need to do is put it on the counter and slowly rub the burnt area over the side of the grater with the finest tines to scrape away any charred spots (the crispy burnt crumbs will gather inside and hopefully take their smoky odor with them). You can also use a smaller flat grater to do the same job. Better yet, if you hold it over the sink, you'll be able to catch any errant crumbs inside the basin and wash them away with ease.