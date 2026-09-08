Skip The Grill And Cook Tender Corn On The Cob In This Kitchen Appliance

Some veggies can be more controversial than others. Case in point: how to cook corn on the cob can bring out a lot of opinions. Boil it in a pot on the stove; wrap it in foil for the grill; or leave it in the husk and microwave it. But just be ready for the critiquing and advice that follows. However, if you want to put all the criticism to bed and cook a tender, juicy ear of corn, it might be time to break out the slow cooker.

The slow cooker steams corn on the cob until it is soft yet still juicy, with that little crunch sensation each time you sink your teeth into it. The beauty of this appliance is that it follows a set-it-and-forget philosophy, which is great when you are busy making multiple dishes. Simply place your slow cooker on high, and it can be done within a few hours, or go slow and low and it could take a few hours longer. You can leave your corn to keep warm in the slow cooker for about 30 minutes if needed, but it is not recommended that you let it sit any longer, or it might become a little mushy.