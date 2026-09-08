Skip The Grill And Cook Tender Corn On The Cob In This Kitchen Appliance
Some veggies can be more controversial than others. Case in point: how to cook corn on the cob can bring out a lot of opinions. Boil it in a pot on the stove; wrap it in foil for the grill; or leave it in the husk and microwave it. But just be ready for the critiquing and advice that follows. However, if you want to put all the criticism to bed and cook a tender, juicy ear of corn, it might be time to break out the slow cooker.
The slow cooker steams corn on the cob until it is soft yet still juicy, with that little crunch sensation each time you sink your teeth into it. The beauty of this appliance is that it follows a set-it-and-forget philosophy, which is great when you are busy making multiple dishes. Simply place your slow cooker on high, and it can be done within a few hours, or go slow and low and it could take a few hours longer. You can leave your corn to keep warm in the slow cooker for about 30 minutes if needed, but it is not recommended that you let it sit any longer, or it might become a little mushy.
Add some different flavors to your corn on the cob
How do you do it? Remove the husks from the corn, and then wash and remove any excess silky threads. After the corn is free of those flossy strings, brush the ears of corn with some olive oil. Not too much. Just enough to make it glisten. Add a little bit of water to the bottom of the slow cooker, about half a cup to two thirds, and then add the cleaned, oiled corn. If it all doesn't fit, consider breaking the corn ears in half. Cover the corn and let it cook until it turns bright, sunny yellow. You can add butter right to the pot so it melts and coats each piece.
But there is another benefit to using the slow cooker. You can infuse flavor that really penetrates the kernels as the cobs cook. For example, with just two ingredients, sugar and lemon juice, you can get the best boiled corn on the cob, or to really amp up the flavor as it cooks, shake some spices and seasonings directly into the slow cooker. Alternatively, you can boil your corn ears in milk, butter, salt, and sugar in this appliance. The flavor is next level. The one trade-off that is worth considering is that with grilled corn on the cob, you get a charred, smoky caramelization that cannot be replicated in the slow cooker.