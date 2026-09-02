This Celebrity Chef Is Making Her Dancing With The Stars Debut

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In Anthony Bourdain's book "Kitchen Confidential," he writes, "Line cooking done well is a beautiful thing to watch. It's a high-speed collaboration resembling, at its best, ballet or modern dance." Now, we get to see if these words translate into actual dancing. ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" has announced its season 35 cast, which includes celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis. This isn't the first time the show has featured a famous cook; previously, Paula Deen was on season 21.

The show partners celebrities with professional dancers to compete against each other in weekly elimination challenges. Each week, the pair learns a new style and practices every day until the performance. De Laurentiis is partnered with dancer and choreographer Alan Bersten, who won season 28 with Hannah Brown. De Laurentiis turned down the show 10 times in the past, she told E! News, and it was her daughter, Jade, who convinced her to finally do the show.