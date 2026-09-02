This Celebrity Chef Is Making Her Dancing With The Stars Debut
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In Anthony Bourdain's book "Kitchen Confidential," he writes, "Line cooking done well is a beautiful thing to watch. It's a high-speed collaboration resembling, at its best, ballet or modern dance." Now, we get to see if these words translate into actual dancing. ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" has announced its season 35 cast, which includes celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis. This isn't the first time the show has featured a famous cook; previously, Paula Deen was on season 21.
The show partners celebrities with professional dancers to compete against each other in weekly elimination challenges. Each week, the pair learns a new style and practices every day until the performance. De Laurentiis is partnered with dancer and choreographer Alan Bersten, who won season 28 with Hannah Brown. De Laurentiis turned down the show 10 times in the past, she told E! News, and it was her daughter, Jade, who convinced her to finally do the show.
What are Giada's chances?
De Laurentiis' parents were actors, and her grandfather was the celebrated Italian film producer, Dino De Laurentiis, so performing may be in her blood. The chef originally studied anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles before going on to Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. Her plan was not to be a celebrity. While working as a food stylist for Food & Wine, she was asked to write an article about her family's Italian dinners. This article caught the eye of the Food Network, which offered her a show.
She took a little time to warm up to being on camera, but she eventually got the hang of it and was on the Food Network for a good 20 plus year long run. Whether or not this translates into dancing remains to be seen. The chef keeps active with yoga classes five times per week. De Laurentiis has a solid list of cooking tips that will make you a better chef, the question is: Will she listen to her professional dance partner's supposedly equally long list of dance tips and win it all?