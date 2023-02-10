Giada De Laurentiis Is Leaving The Food Network After A 20-Plus-Year Run. Here's Why.
If you've watched Food Network at any point in the past two decades, you probably know of Giada De Laurentiis. The food stylist turned celebrity chef landed on the network with her show "Everyday Italian" and eventually branched out with her show "Giada at Home," a long run advising competitors on "Food Network Star," and a lifestyle brand, Giadzy (per People).
But even though De Laurentiis' name is practically synonymous with the Food Network, the culinary superstar is leaving the network after more than 20 years, according to Deadline. For longtime Giada fans, this news may seem shocking — De Laurentiis is arguably the lifeblood of the Food Network. What could possibly compel her to step away?
Thankfully, De Laurentiis isn't done cooking — or bringing her enthusiastic pasta pronunciations to audiences. There's plenty in store for her, and fans are excited to watch the next steps of her culinary career blossom.
What's next for Giada De Laurentiis?
Fans needn't worry — in the near future, Giada De Laurentiis will still be gracing television screens and reminding home chefs to salt their pasta water. Deadline reported on Feb. 9 that De Laurentiis has inked a multi-year deal with Amazon Studios for unscripted series production. There, she will not only star in new projects, but she will reportedly also executive produce.
De Laurentiis has expounded on her new venture, too, sharing in an Amazon Studios press release that she's "looking forward to this next chapter." She also praised her new network. "I've been a fan of Amazon for a long time, and I'm excited for what we will accomplish together," she said (via People). On Instagram, De Laurentiis shared a screenshot of Deadline's announcement of her new deal. "Big week! Super excited for what's to come @amazonstudios," she captioned the post.
The chef also received congratulations and well-wishes from fellow celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli and "The Kitchen" co-host Katie Lee Biegel. Although this is shocking news for Food Network fans, De Laurentiis is sure to shine in her new projects.