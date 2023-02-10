Giada De Laurentiis Is Leaving The Food Network After A 20-Plus-Year Run. Here's Why.

If you've watched Food Network at any point in the past two decades, you probably know of Giada De Laurentiis. The food stylist turned celebrity chef landed on the network with her show "Everyday Italian" and eventually branched out with her show "Giada at Home," a long run advising competitors on "Food Network Star," and a lifestyle brand, Giadzy (per People).

But even though De Laurentiis' name is practically synonymous with the Food Network, the culinary superstar is leaving the network after more than 20 years, according to Deadline. For longtime Giada fans, this news may seem shocking — De Laurentiis is arguably the lifeblood of the Food Network. What could possibly compel her to step away?

Thankfully, De Laurentiis isn't done cooking — or bringing her enthusiastic pasta pronunciations to audiences. There's plenty in store for her, and fans are excited to watch the next steps of her culinary career blossom.