10 Retro Breakfast Cereal Boxes We Wish Were Still On Shelves Today
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Retro cereal boxes did more than offer tasty, sugary ways to start our day. They were loaded with personality, fun, wacky mascots, and unique prizes. The cereal aisle of decades past knew exactly how to target our young hearts and eyes, and you begged your Mom for a box before you even knew what was inside. Plenty of those cereals are gone now, but their boxes remain firmly lodged in our collective memory. We selected 10 retro breakfast cereal boxes that still deserve to be on shelves today.
From beloved cartoon characters to pop culture-inspired short-lived cereals, these cardboard time machines had a certain magic that today's minimalist packaging simply can't replicate. They were loud, playful, and wildly over-the-top. Some featured legendary mascots that have stuck around and evolved, while others leaned into bizarre concepts that somehow made perfect sense to kids. And then there were the boxes that doubled as entertainment. Cut-out games, puzzles, prizes, and collectibles would keep any child busy long after the last spoonful disappeared. So, grab a spoon and pour yourself a bowl of nostalgia.
Count Chocula
In the 1970s, General Mills introduced a line called "Monster Cereals." Count Chocula was one of the first, featuring chocolate-flavored corn cereal with marshmallows. The Count, with pointy vampire fangs and a brown cape, often squabbled with fellow monster Franken Berry in commercials over which cereal was the best. The 1970s Count Chocula box usually touted a variety of prizes, from a monster stamp to coloring posters, glow–in–the–dark stickers, and even a coffin-shaped plastic racing car called the Midnight Creeper. The company still produces Count Chocula, but it has since gone through several redesigns, and it's only available around Halloween.
Pink Panther Flakes
Pink Panther Flakes were short-lived, but featured everyone's favorite sneaky, cheeky panther character. Introduced by Post in 1972, a sponsor of the Pink Panther cartoon shorts of the time, the cereal was simply pink-colored corn flakes. The commercial for the sugary cereal featured the Pink Panther pouring himself a bowl, along with some typical shenanigans. The bright pink box advertised a 5-in-1 spy kit inside, including a magnifying glass, telescope, secret message slot, and signal whistle. Another '70s box featured disappearing paper that dissolved in water. The cereal was discontinued in 1974.
Freakies
The box alone would intrigue anyone to try it. Produced by Ralston during the '70s, Freakies was a sweet, crunchy, puff-grained cereal, but the marketing was the real hook. The box featured seven colorful, wacky-looking creatures hanging out in a tree that grew cereal. Each had a funny name, like Snorkledorf and Cowmumble, and had its own persona and story. Several commercials marketed their stories, and the cereal came with a variety of toys, including plastic Freakies and colorful plastic cars called Freakmobiles. There was a revival attempt in the '80s, but ultimately, it was discontinued.
Cocoa Puffs
Before a slick, modern bird on a skateboard promoted Cocoa Puffs, General Mills got a little "cuckoo" with its marketing. In the '60s, the brand touted the chocolatey puffed cereal with a zany, wild bird named Sonny, who wore a red-and-white striped suit with a bow tie. It also came with a free bobbing, plastic cuckoo bird inside. It also sometimes came with flavored bubble gum. Sonny may be a little "cooler" now, but he's definitely lost some of his whimsical, silly flair.
Wheaties
The original "breakfast of champions," Wheaties is the famed cereal General Mills introduced in 1924. By the '30s, it was a household favorite and began to take on an "All-American" fitness/sports marketing angle. General Mills introduced Jack Armstrong, a fictional character, touting the slogan, "Eat Wheaties and Watch Your Muscles Grow." From there, Wheaties snagged athlete endorsements, including Lou Gehrig, Muhammad Ali, Babe Didrikson, and Michael Jordan. Beyond that, the cereal was one of the first to sponsor a TV baseball broadcast.
Franken Berry
The counterpart to Count Chocula, Franken Berry, was also among the first in General Mills' Monster line. A giant, clumsy pink monster with a Frankenstein-esque head, ogre body, and giant feet promoted this strawberry-flavored marshmallow cereal. During their disputes over which cereal was better in commercials, both Franken Berry and Count Chocula would get scared by whatever came by, including children, cats, and fellow Monsters. Franken Berry cereal often came with a plastic "Spooky Speedster" car or a plastic toy monster. Like Count Chocula, the cereal is seasonal and has been rebranded to look more like a muppet.
Barbie
Barbie is the best-selling doll of all time, so it only makes sense that this icon gets her own cereal. To celebrate the doll's 30th anniversary, Mattel and Ralston teamed up in 1989 to create "Breakfast with Barbie," a multigrain cereal with yellow and pink bites shaped like the letter "B," hearts, stars, bows, and cars. Some boxes at the time were designed to be cut to create a Superstar Barbie vanity table. In 2005, Ralston released Barbie Fairytopia to coincide with the movie, and another version in 2008, but that's the last we've seen of Barbie cereals to date.
Gremlins
"Gremlins" was the third highest-grossing film in 1984 and caused quite the controversy with its horror-comedy debut. The same year it premiered, Ralston introduced a "Gremlins" cereal featuring sweetened corn cereal shaped like Gizmo, the furry protagonist in the film. For $9.95 and two proofs of purchase, you received a Gizmo plush toy. There were also free "Gremlins" stickers. Part of a trend of cereal-movie mashups in the era, the cereal was discontinued not long after the movie left theaters.
Slimer! And the Real Ghostbusters
After the success of the "Ghostbusters" movie, Ralston released several branded cereals, like "Slimer! and the Real Ghostbusters," which was named after the animated TV series. The box depicted the fun, neon Slimer ghost grabbing the cereal, which featured yellow and red grain "no"-shaped pieces from the movie logo, white marshmallow ghosts, and green marshmallow slime creatures. The box included a cardboard cutout of green slime to place over your light switch. It also had a promotion where several winners could receive Ghostbusters-themed toys from Kenner.
Frosted Flakes
Kellogg's introduced Frosted Flakes featuring the famed Tony the Tiger mascot in 1952. The charismatic character has evolved over the years, has a backstory. and even appeared on Italian GQ magazine's cover in 1974. In the '50s, his head was football-shaped, and he was more of a rough illustration. He walked on all fours, had sharp, pointy teeth, and often wore an orange banana instead of his signature red. Tony was also accompanied by his tiger cub son. The '50s box also touted a send-away offer for plastic U.S. Navy Frogmen that could swim in water using baking powder.