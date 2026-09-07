Frozen Yogurt Vs Soft Serve: What's The Difference?

Put frozen yogurt and soft serve side by side and, at first glance, you might not spot much of a difference. Both can come out of a similar machine, swirl into a cup or cone, and get covered in the same lineup of toppings. But despite their similar look, these frozen desserts aren't quite the same.

Frozen yogurt is made from dairy that has been fermented with live cultures, while soft serve describes the way a frozen dessert is prepared and dispensed. In other words, frozen yogurt can technically be soft serve, too.

This overlap is why the swirl alone doesn't answer the question. Frozen yogurt brings some of yogurt's tart flavor to the mix, while soft serve gets its signature softness from being served before the extra hardening step used for traditional ice cream. The ingredients and the freezing process are what differentiate these two frozen treats: One tells you more about what's in the dessert, while the other describes how it's prepared and served.