The 3 Best Trader Joe's Candies Of 2026 (So Far)

There are so many things to love about Trader Joe's — the delicious snacks, the convenient frozen options, and the affordable prices. Another perk of TJ's is how often it introduces new products to its shelves, so there is always something new and interesting to try out. Of course, some of these new items are going to be better than others — and customers will certainly make it known on social media which of the new products they love and which ones they can skip.

With all that in mind, we've previously put together a list of the five best TJ's snacks of the year (so far) and named the best TJ's frozen find of 2026 so far. Now, we're looking at the candies that have debuted at Trader Joe's this year so all of the sweet treat lovers out there know which candies are most worth their time and money.

Trader Joe's has seen plenty of new candy items in 2026, but there are just three of them that have made our list of the best of the year (so far). Read on to find out about the candies that you should be adding to your cart to try (if you haven't already) — and we may just need to add these to our ultimate list of the best Trader Joe's candies.