The 3 Best Trader Joe's Candies Of 2026 (So Far)
There are so many things to love about Trader Joe's — the delicious snacks, the convenient frozen options, and the affordable prices. Another perk of TJ's is how often it introduces new products to its shelves, so there is always something new and interesting to try out. Of course, some of these new items are going to be better than others — and customers will certainly make it known on social media which of the new products they love and which ones they can skip.
With all that in mind, we've previously put together a list of the five best TJ's snacks of the year (so far) and named the best TJ's frozen find of 2026 so far. Now, we're looking at the candies that have debuted at Trader Joe's this year so all of the sweet treat lovers out there know which candies are most worth their time and money.
Trader Joe's has seen plenty of new candy items in 2026, but there are just three of them that have made our list of the best of the year (so far). Read on to find out about the candies that you should be adding to your cart to try (if you haven't already) — and we may just need to add these to our ultimate list of the best Trader Joe's candies.
Sour Confetti Chews
The Sour Confetti Chews came out in June at TJ's — and customers have been loving them since. These soft, chewy gummies come from a confectioner in Germany and are the perfect combination of sweet and sour. When it comes to the texture, the product description describes it as a cross between a taffy and a gummy. The square-shaped candy chews come in a variety of colors, so there's a fun and festive element to them, as well.
On Reddit, TJ's fans love this candy. One Reddit user jokingly wrote, "Add this to the list of Trader Joe's items I can never buy again because I almost ate the whole bag in one sitting." One commenter declared that this product has become their favorite candy at TJ's and another wrote that they're "beyond addictive." You can buy a 5.29-ounce of the sour confetti chews from Trader Joe's to see for yourself just how delicious these perfectly sweet, sour, and chewy these candies are.
Blonde Bar
If you're a lover of chocolate bars, then you need to know about Trader Joe's Blonde Bar, which hit shelves in March. This bar consists of caramel-flavored white chocolate (making for an aesthetically pleasing light brown color) with sugar cookie crumbles for a satisfying crunch. Made by a confectioner in Italy, this chocolate is designed to be creamy and silky, as well as, of course, plenty sweet.
The Blonde Bar is also a hit among Trader Joe's shoppers on Reddit. In one thread, someone wrote, "It [is] so rich and so deeply caramelly [and] toasty." One user even raved, "Came here just to say this is the most incredible thing I've ever put in my mouth." One commenter said that they don't even like white chocolate but that they love this product. Another user had the idea to use this chocolate to flavor their coffee — to try this yourself, just pour hot espresso or coffee right over a chocolate square to make a delicious mocha-inspired beverage. But overall, there are multiple comments from TJ's shoppers who love this bar, including multiple people who claimed they couldn't help but finish it in one sitting. To try the Blonde Bar for yourself, pick it up at TJ's for $2.69
Coconut Cashew Candy Clusters
The Coconut Cashew Candy Clusters first hit Trader Joe's shelves in May and, if you haven't tried these yet, now is the time. These clusters consist of milk chocolate, salted caramel, and cashews that have been coated with sugar and crushed coconut — so they're sweet, salty, nutty, chocolatey, and buttery all at once.
As for what the customers think, there are multiple Reddit threads in which TJ's fans are raving over this product. Shoppers are loving the flavor of this candy, with one person comparing it to a Heath bar and another comparing it to Girl Scout's Samoa cookies (two delicious treats in their own right). One person wrote, "This is a eat the whole bag or nothing kind of deal. So good." One user deemed them "100/10," while someone else declared that these clusters are in consideration for the top three best treats from Trader Joe's of all time. Someone else said they were shocked at how delicious this candy is, saying that it has a great balance of flavors. A 6.3-ounce bag of these irresistible Coconut Cashew Candy Clusters cost $4.99 at Trader Joe's.