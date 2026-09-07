Adults Love These 5 Sour Candies Way More Than Kids Do

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From Sour Patch Kids to Toxic Waste and Warheads, it is clear that kids these days love their sour candies. After all, their sensitive tastebuds and curious palates are practically built for the sour and sweet sensations. But for adults, the appeal for certain brands of sour candies are much more than a kid's desire for a tart explosion on the tongue; they are childhood memories encapsulated in time — edible nostalgia. In fact, a study conducted by Talker Research shows that two-thirds of Americans would pay 32% extra just to have their favorite retired childhood products come back (evidently, the need for nostalgia usurps inflated prices).

Here, we've rounded up our top picks for five sour candies adults love way more than kids do. And there's no need to go hunt online for retro candy sellers peddling questionably expired bags of sour sweets; these sour candy brands are all easily available to you in grocery stores or online today. We've listed them below chronologically, from oldest to newest. And if you still haven't had your fill reading about these nostalgic candies, you can also read about these 25 candies from your childhood you didn't know still exist today!