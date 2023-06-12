The Unfortunate Reason Altoids Sours Were Discontinued

It's a story that's all too common in the world of packaged goods: a beloved product simply can't keep up with national sales expectations. It's the same fate that befell Altoids Sours, those tangy hard candies that had a devoted following for years. Launched in 2004 as a spin-off of Altoids mints, Altoids Sours were a hit with fans of sour candy looking for a refreshing treat with a bit of punch. With fruity flavors and major sourness, they quickly cemented their place in the candy pantheon.

But over time, sales began to slow, despite efforts by the makers of Altoids to rebrand and refresh the product. By 2010, the writing was on the wall, and a Mars customer service representative told Bustle, "They were discontinued due to low national demand ... If a product is not selling particularly well, unfortunately, we sometimes have to discontinue it."

Fans were crushed, with petitions and social media campaigns springing up to try and save the beloved candies. The fruity sour treats were so popular that one Change.org petition calling for the brand to brain back Altoids Tangerine Sours has received over 17,000 signatures. Digging deeper into the story behind their rise and fall prompts the question: What could have been if Altoid Sours had been given another chance to shine?