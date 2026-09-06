Driving past a Buc-ee's? Make a pitstop and grab a bag of crunchy, caramel coated Beaver Nuggets to munch on during your road trip. Though the store is packed with with hot sammies, beef jerky, and more, if you're after a sweet treat that isn't crunchy, you need to load up on Buc-ee's Gummi Bears instead. With 12 different fruity flavors, these squishy fellas come in a transparent packet featuring the store's mascot, Bucky the Beaver. Got FOMO because you're miles away from a branch of this quirky Southern gas station? You don't need to miss out. It appears that the popular brand that's likely behind Buc-ee's gummy bears is confectionary manufacturer Albanese, which sells its products online.

Open a bag of Buc-ee's gummy bears and you'll see three telltale signs that indicate their origin. Firstly, each bear is the same shape and size as Albanese's version. Secondly, they come in an assorted bag consisting of the same 12 flavors, including watermelon, strawberry, lime, mango, and pineapple. Finally, (and this is the big one), there's a raised letter "A" on every gummy bear. Albanese's website features the catchphrase, "Look for the Gummi with the 'A' on the Tummy to make sure you have the World's Best in your hands." This tagline alone makes it highly probable that Buc-ee's gummy bears are indeed made by the same Midwest manufacturer, even though it hasn't been officially confirmed.