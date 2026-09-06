How To Tell If Your Food Storage Containers Are Microwave-Safe
The microwave may be one of the most convenient appliances ever invented. If you want to reheat last night's pasta, make a microwave frittata, or warm up a slice of apple pie before adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream, this appliance can give you immediate gratification in seconds. But not everything belongs in the microwave, including some food storage containers.
How can you tell if they do? It starts by looking at the bottom of your container. If you see a microwave icon (with or without wavy lines around it), the words "microwave-safe," or just wavy lines, you can use it in the microwave. But it's also a good idea to be aware of what your container is made out of.
Food storage containers come in all shapes, sizes, and materials. Some can handle a rapid rise in temperature and fare better in the microwave than others. When it comes to plastic, look for polypropylene. Polypropylene is a durable plastic that is generally considered microwave-safe and won't melt or warp when used in the appliance. You will be able to recognize it because it will have a #5 recycling symbol on it. Plastic storage containers made with this material are resistant to heat and moisture. Polypropylene is also non-toxic and BPA-free. Other plastics can warp, melt, or even release chemicals into your food. When you don't see the microwave-safe symbol on your plastic food storage containers, it is best to find some microwave-safe glass containers instead.
Other microwave-safe food storage containers to consider
Plastics in your microwave might give you the heebie-jeebies; glass or ceramic food storage containers can be a better option. Microwave-safe glass containers are made from tempered glass or borosilicate glass, both of which can handle fast heating and high temperatures. If the glass isn't heat-resistant, do not place it in the microwave, as it's not made to take the drastic change in temperature. It will likely crack, or worse, shatter. If your standard practice is to take a food storage container from the freezer to the microwave, do not do this if the container is glass.
If you are using a ceramic storage container, beware of whether or not it has any metallic painted decorations. These should also stay out of the microwave. They can cause sparks, and not the good kind.
Regardless of which material you choose, the best food storage containers to use in the microwave are always going to be labeled as microwave-safe. They should also be shallow, so they heat evenly. If you aren't sure what to buy, check out Amazon reviews for food storage brands worth stocking your kitchen with.