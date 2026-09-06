How To Tell If Your Food Storage Containers Are Microwave-Safe

The microwave may be one of the most convenient appliances ever invented. If you want to reheat last night's pasta, make a microwave frittata, or warm up a slice of apple pie before adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream, this appliance can give you immediate gratification in seconds. But not everything belongs in the microwave, including some food storage containers.

How can you tell if they do? It starts by looking at the bottom of your container. If you see a microwave icon (with or without wavy lines around it), the words "microwave-safe," or just wavy lines, you can use it in the microwave. But it's also a good idea to be aware of what your container is made out of.

Food storage containers come in all shapes, sizes, and materials. Some can handle a rapid rise in temperature and fare better in the microwave than others. When it comes to plastic, look for polypropylene. Polypropylene is a durable plastic that is generally considered microwave-safe and won't melt or warp when used in the appliance. You will be able to recognize it because it will have a #5 recycling symbol on it. Plastic storage containers made with this material are resistant to heat and moisture. Polypropylene is also non-toxic and BPA-free. Other plastics can warp, melt, or even release chemicals into your food. When you don't see the microwave-safe symbol on your plastic food storage containers, it is best to find some microwave-safe glass containers instead.