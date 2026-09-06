For Perfectly Baked Ribs, Avoid This Common Mistake

Baked ribs are an incredible dish to prepare for a crowd because of their generous size and show-stopping appearance. Plus, there's plenty of opportunity to flavor them up with spicy seasonings and lip-smacking marinades before whacking them in the oven to do their thing unmonitored. That said, to make sure your next batch of ribs is perfectly baked, there's one common mistake you need to avoid: overcrowding the pan.

Useful tips for making the best ribs include trimming away any tough fatty areas before seasoning the surface. Other preparatory steps, like peeling away any silver skin and squaring the edges, are vital too because they allow marinades and dry rubs to infiltrate the meat, enhance flavor absorption, and improve the finished appearance for serving. However, all of this hard work is futile if you overcrowd the pan while they slowly bake in the oven. You'll simply trip up at the final hurdle if you stuff the pan to the edges because it hampers the movement of the heat, preventing it from reaching the entirety of the cut.

The moisture released by the meat also becomes trapped and pools, causing the exterior of the ribs to stew instead of roast, making it soggy in some spots and charred in exposed areas. The trick is to give ribs plenty of surrounding space so the air can circulate freely around them. This ensures the center can become tender and juicy while the edges develop some caramelized color and savory flavor.