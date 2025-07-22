No Grill? No Problem! Here's How Long To Cook Ribs In The Oven For Fall Off The Bone Results

While some people may feel like the only proper places to make ribs is on a grill or in a smoker, not everyone has the luxury of that outdoor space. You can still make great, tender ribs in the oven without ever needing to light a charcoal briquette. With the right combination of time and setup, you can use the oven for ribs that rival any that come off a barbecue.

The best results depend on the type of ribs you're making, but the length of time cooking them is similar to that of using the grill. However, you will have to cook your ribs at different temperatures for different amounts of time. If you're using a sweet dry rub, start them off under the broiler to caramelize the sugars, then cover and bake them at a lower temperature — around 275 or 300 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're making spareribs or St. Louis ribs, cook them for two and a half to three hours. Baby back ribs can generally go for an hour less.

Cooking ribs low and slow makes them tender because of the nature of the meat. The collagen surrounding the muscle fibers breaks down into gelatin at these low temperatures, adding moisture and softening the meat throughout a longer cook time. This is essential for the best ribs ever. Just be sure to bake them on a cooling rack to allow the heat to circulate through the meat.