No Grill? No Problem! Here's How Long To Cook Ribs In The Oven For Fall Off The Bone Results
While some people may feel like the only proper places to make ribs is on a grill or in a smoker, not everyone has the luxury of that outdoor space. You can still make great, tender ribs in the oven without ever needing to light a charcoal briquette. With the right combination of time and setup, you can use the oven for ribs that rival any that come off a barbecue.
The best results depend on the type of ribs you're making, but the length of time cooking them is similar to that of using the grill. However, you will have to cook your ribs at different temperatures for different amounts of time. If you're using a sweet dry rub, start them off under the broiler to caramelize the sugars, then cover and bake them at a lower temperature — around 275 or 300 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're making spareribs or St. Louis ribs, cook them for two and a half to three hours. Baby back ribs can generally go for an hour less.
Cooking ribs low and slow makes them tender because of the nature of the meat. The collagen surrounding the muscle fibers breaks down into gelatin at these low temperatures, adding moisture and softening the meat throughout a longer cook time. This is essential for the best ribs ever. Just be sure to bake them on a cooling rack to allow the heat to circulate through the meat.
How to prepare the most tender oven-baked ribs
While cooking for the right time at the right temperature is key to getting the best result from your ribs, the preparation before they even go in the oven is just as important. First, it's key to remove the membrane on the back of the ribs if it's still attached. This can toughen up and void all your efforts to make tender ribs, so peeling it off before seasoning is the ideal first step.
Seasoning (even if it's only salt and pepper) is key to preparing any meat. For ribs, a dry rub will help both the flavor and the texture. Most dry rubs contain sugar, which when set directly under the broiler, develops into a flavorful crust. Don't forget to rub the ribs with your barbecue sauce of choice about 30 minutes before they're finished cooking so the flavor sets in without burning the sauce.
After the timer is done, you might be tempted to dive right in, but patience is key. Just as you need to rest a steak after cooking, the same applies to ribs, although not for as long. Once the ribs come out of the oven, leave them covered to rest for 10 minutes before cutting into them. The result will be tender, juicy, and flavorful ribs that prove you don't need a grill.