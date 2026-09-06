Ditch The Oven And Get Your Pumpkin Fix With These No-Bake Bites
As autumn approaches, pumpkin-loving foodies are definitely planning out what pumpkin-flavored recipes they will be making. Maybe you are sticking to a classic pumpkin pie or perhaps you want to switch it up and make something like pumpkin pie spice donuts or pumpkin crumb cake. But if you're looking for a pumpkin-centric recipe that you can make without having to turn your oven on — since, after all, many people are still experiencing hot weather — then look no further than our no-bake pumpkin pecan pie bites.
These dessert bites have plenty of delicious pumpkin flavor — thanks to the use of both pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice — so the taste will certainly remind you of pumpkin pie. Then, there is an infusion of nuttiness thanks to the pecans, which are crushed up and mixed into the crust "dough" and used as the topping for the mini pie. The sweetness is achieved through a mix of dates and maple syrup, so, as a bonus, there's actually no refined sugar in this dessert.
Because this is a no-bake recipe, it's incredibly easy to make. The prep time is just about 15 minutes. The only work you actually need to do involves using a food processor and whisking up the pie ingredients. Instead of baking, they just need to set in the fridge. Before you know it, you'll be able to dive into these delicious pumpkin pecan pie bites.
How to customize pumpkin pecan pie bites
Since these pumpkin pecan pie bites are so easy to make, you may be wondering if there are also easy ways to customize the dessert (or maybe even elevate it). To start, just about any dessert is made even better if you add chocolate. To easily take the pie bites to the next level, you could add a drizzle of chocolate sauce (which can be made with just three ingredients). Another way to add chocolate to this treat is to swap out the pecan on top for a handful of chocolate chips, which is also a good idea for anyone who would prefer to tone down the nutty factor.
You can also swap out the chocolate for a drizzle of caramel sauce. Adding either chocolate or caramel will bring in some extra sweetness to the bites — and if you're worried about the lack of refined sugar, this may be a great way for you to ensure that the dessert is plenty sweet enough. On the other hand, maybe you want extra nuttiness — in this case, you can try adding a drizzle of your favorite nut butter over the top. Whatever customizations you go with, these pumpkin pie bites will be a hit. Try serving them with a dollop of whipped cream for the ultimate sweet treat.