Ditch The Oven And Get Your Pumpkin Fix With These No-Bake Bites

As autumn approaches, pumpkin-loving foodies are definitely planning out what pumpkin-flavored recipes they will be making. Maybe you are sticking to a classic pumpkin pie or perhaps you want to switch it up and make something like pumpkin pie spice donuts or pumpkin crumb cake. But if you're looking for a pumpkin-centric recipe that you can make without having to turn your oven on — since, after all, many people are still experiencing hot weather — then look no further than our no-bake pumpkin pecan pie bites.

These dessert bites have plenty of delicious pumpkin flavor — thanks to the use of both pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice — so the taste will certainly remind you of pumpkin pie. Then, there is an infusion of nuttiness thanks to the pecans, which are crushed up and mixed into the crust "dough" and used as the topping for the mini pie. The sweetness is achieved through a mix of dates and maple syrup, so, as a bonus, there's actually no refined sugar in this dessert.

Because this is a no-bake recipe, it's incredibly easy to make. The prep time is just about 15 minutes. The only work you actually need to do involves using a food processor and whisking up the pie ingredients. Instead of baking, they just need to set in the fridge. Before you know it, you'll be able to dive into these delicious pumpkin pecan pie bites.