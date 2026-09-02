8 Best New Fast Food Menu Items To Order In September 2026

There are a lot of interesting trends happening in fast food right now. Besides pumpkin spice being pushed aside by caramel apple pie flavoring, the standout themes of this fall are nostalgia, collaborations, and "swicy." We're in for some real treats with the new fast food menu item drops for this September. With McDonald's opting to take a chance on its Caramel Apple Pie Coffee line instead of sticking with the tried-and-true pumpkin spice, Subway and McDonald's are hopping on the "swicy" trend, and many of the others are leaning into nostalgic comfort food. There's a flavor profile for everyone, and we've narrowed it down to eight items we think are the best.

With the average price of a meal at the drive-thru going up, customers feel like they deserve something better. Thankfully, many fast-food chains have been listening, and some, like Burger King and Wendy's, have even asked for customer input. Taco Bell and Burger King have taken note of nostalgia trends with their throwback menu items like Taco Bell's "Decades" releases and Burger King's re-release of 1970s menu items. Swicy, the sweet/spicy flavor trend, is also popping up on new menu offerings across the board. Lastly, a couple of items on our list are collabs with some serious star power. Just know that availability may depend on location.