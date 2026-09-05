Turn Oreos Into The Richest Dessert With This Ice Cream Flavor

Oreos make for one delicious sweet treat. The original Oreo is the perfect dessert with sweet cream sandwiched between two chocolate cookies. There are also all of the specialty flavors to enjoy (to see which ones are really worth your time, make sure to check out our ranking of 12 Oreo flavors). When you're craving Oreos, you could enjoy them on their own or dipped in milk, both of which are classic and delicious methods. But if you're wanting a more delectable, elevated dessert, you can combine Oreos with coffee ice cream for the ultimate treat: our three-ingredient mini frozen Oreo mud pies.

The three ingredients that you need are Oreos, coffee ice cream, and hot fudge sauce either store-bought or homemade). Each mini mud pie consists of (from bottom to top) one layer of a full Oreo cookie, one layer of coffee ice cream, and one layer of crushed Oreos, with a drizzle of hot fudge sauce on top. And it couldn't be easier to make. All you need is a mini muffin tin and space in your freezer.

These frozen Oreo mud pies make for one delicious dessert. After all, coffee and chocolate are one of the best sweet combinations out there. The coffee ice cream gives this dish a bold flavor that pairs perfectly with the chocolatey nature of the Oreo. Plus, the Oreos themselves add a satisfyingly crunchy element. And of course, you can't go wrong with extra chocolate in the form of a hot fudge drizzle.