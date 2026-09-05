Turn Oreos Into The Richest Dessert With This Ice Cream Flavor
Oreos make for one delicious sweet treat. The original Oreo is the perfect dessert with sweet cream sandwiched between two chocolate cookies. There are also all of the specialty flavors to enjoy (to see which ones are really worth your time, make sure to check out our ranking of 12 Oreo flavors). When you're craving Oreos, you could enjoy them on their own or dipped in milk, both of which are classic and delicious methods. But if you're wanting a more delectable, elevated dessert, you can combine Oreos with coffee ice cream for the ultimate treat: our three-ingredient mini frozen Oreo mud pies.
The three ingredients that you need are Oreos, coffee ice cream, and hot fudge sauce either store-bought or homemade). Each mini mud pie consists of (from bottom to top) one layer of a full Oreo cookie, one layer of coffee ice cream, and one layer of crushed Oreos, with a drizzle of hot fudge sauce on top. And it couldn't be easier to make. All you need is a mini muffin tin and space in your freezer.
These frozen Oreo mud pies make for one delicious dessert. After all, coffee and chocolate are one of the best sweet combinations out there. The coffee ice cream gives this dish a bold flavor that pairs perfectly with the chocolatey nature of the Oreo. Plus, the Oreos themselves add a satisfyingly crunchy element. And of course, you can't go wrong with extra chocolate in the form of a hot fudge drizzle.
How to customize the frozen Oreo mud pies
The mini frozen Oreo mud pies are delicious just as they are, but there are also some ways to customize them if you're feeling creative — or for when you've made the original recipe so many times that you want to switch it up somehow. To begin with, you can take inspiration from our recipe for Mississippi mud pies and integrate Nutella into the dessert. You can swap out the chocolate fudge for a drizzle of the spread instead. This will add that extra chocolatey layer while also adding a hazelnut flavor. A drizzle of peanut butter would also work here for a nuttier option. And speaking of nuts, you can also swap out the layer of crumbled Oreos for crushed nuts (or combine the two).
Additionally, you can use a different ice cream flavor, although this will change the taste. But if you don't have coffee ice cream or just want to try something different, this dessert would definitely work with a classic like vanilla or chocolate. You could also do, say, half coffee and half chocolate to get the best of both worlds. Something like chocolate chip ice cream would also be an interesting choice, as the extra crunch of the chips could make this dish even better. Or, you could just add a layer of chocolate chips (or maybe mini chocolate chips, to go with the mini theme) yourself, such as on top of the crushed Oreos.