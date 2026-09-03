10 Popular Ben & Jerry's Flavors, Ranked

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Ben & Jerry's, the ice cream brand renowned for its chunky pints, creative flavors, and social activism, is easily my favorite ice cream brand of all time. It started its business in 1978, running out of a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont, but has since become known as one of the most delicious ice cream brands in the country, perhaps even around the world.

There are so many Ben & Jerry's flavors that it's almost impossible to keep track of them — and fans suggest thousands of new flavors every year — but some are obvious and objectively popular best-sellers. These are the flavors that I'm constantly torn between when I find myself craving a pint. I open the grocery store freezer, just to stand there staring into the swirling air, stricken by indecisiveness. Am I the reason they put that sign on the glass door demanding I make my decision before opening it and letting all the cold air out? As such, I wanted to answer the question of which of their most popular flavors is the best of the best.

So this time, rather than continue wasting valuable freezer air in the New York summer, I simply decided to buy them all. I headed home with a heavy bag of some of the most popular Ben & Jerry's pints (along with a box of Lactaid) and my head held high. With texture, quantity of chunks, cohesiveness, and flavor of ice cream in mind, these are Ben & Jerry's most popular flavors, ranked from worst to best.