Who Makes Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough?

Ben & Jerry's gets a whopping number of flavor suggestions from customers each year that include weird and wonderful combos like gorgonzola and jam to jalapeño and chocolate. However, it's the classic flavors, like cookie dough, that customers most adore for their comforting taste and creamy consistency. If you've ever wondered who makes the chocolate chip cookie dough that goes into Ben & Jerry's ice cream, it comes from Rhino Foods, an ice cream inclusion supplier based in Burlington, Vermont.

The married owners of Rhino Foods — Ted and Anne Castle — used to run a frozen custard business in the 1980s. As their small store was next door to a cookie shop, they began making ice cream sandwiches to draw in customers. In a stroke of luck, they witnessed the research and development team at Ben & Jerry's devising ways to incorporate cookie dough into their ice creams and offered their services.

"There's a lot of stories on who invented cookie dough ice cream," explains Ted Castle in a video on the Rhino Foods website. "Was it a customer? Was it a manager at the store? We don't claim that we came up with the idea. We claim that we were the ones who helped Ben & Jerry's figure out how to do it and put it into pints." In the end, it took a year and a half of trial and error for the team to figure out how to incorporate the cookie dough into the ice cream successfully.