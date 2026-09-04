For The Coziest Apple Crisp, Grab These 5 Simple Ingredients

Apple crisp is an underrated classic among autumnal desserts. Something like a crumble, it takes a base of sweet and spicy apples and tops them with a crunchy oat layer, and plenty of fall seasonings throughout. Sometimes it can be a more complex process, but it's easy to make apple crisp with just 5 ingredients you might already have.

A simple but flavorful apple crisp can come together with only butter, old-fashioned oats, ground cinnamon, sugar, and of course apples. Most of these ingredients are kitchen staples, and apples are easy to get year-round (and even more so when they're in season). But what kind of apples are best for this?

Ideally, this 5-ingredient apple crisp would use some combination of Granny Smith, Honey Crisp, and/or Golden Delicious apples. These three work particularly well for their textures when baked, which remain appropriately firm without becoming too watery (Golden Delicious apples should be bought and used as fresh as possible, as they are slightly more prone to mushiness). However, any apple variety that works well in a pie will work well in this easy crisp.