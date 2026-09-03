9 Tuscan Kitchen Ideas That Will Inspire Your Next Renovation
A Tuscan-inspired kitchen design isn't a new concept. In fact, in the early 2000s, it was all the rage. And, since history tends to repeat itself, 2026 is seeing a rise in the very same trend, but there are some significant differences this time around. Gone is floor-to-ceiling-to-island dark wood. You won't see fake grapes, wine bottle cork collections, or decorative (but not edible) bottles of olive oil layered with chili peppers and rosemary stems. Heavy and ornate have given way to natural-looking pieces in sunbaked hues, terracotta, and lots of sunshine. After scouring the internet, we found nine décor elements that we especially loved and think will work beautifully in your Tuscan kitchen renovation.
Most of our choices are relatively smaller, affordable décor pieces that exude an Italian countryside vibe, but a few would be considered larger tasks or projects. For instance, we've selected smashing floor tiles, beautiful backsplash tiles for behind your stove or sink, and a large basin sink. However you choose to style your kitchen, consider that a Tuscan kitchen feels lived in and highly utilized. Italians cook often and well, so the room should feel approachable and quietly elegant. Nothing is quite perfect, but it's personal. There is an old beauty that makes la dolce vita seem completely effortless. And just imagine the inspiration you'll feel to whip up delicious traditional Tuscan fare.
Faux olive branches
In Tuscany, you'll find acres upon acres of olive orchards. To bring that feel into your kitchen, consider swapping out your floral arrangements for these olive branches. With these, you'll get five full branches, brimming with green faux leaves and olives. They exude rustic beauty that is undeniably Italian, especially when you place them in a stone or terracotta bowl or vase.
Buy a five-pack of faux olive branches for $17.99 from Amazon.
Olive wood cutting and serving board
Olive wood is spectacularly beautiful with its natural graining and color pattern, so this 14-inch board is excellent for displaying on your countertop or using as a charcuterie or appetizer board. It also happens to be a very hard wood, making it perfect to use for chopping. If displaying, layering a couple of different sizes and shapes looks great. Besides, what other type of wood is better than olive wood in a Tuscan kitchen?
Buy an olive wood cutting board for $32.99 from Amazon.
Round terracotta vase
If there is a color that defines Tuscany, it just might be beautiful shades of rosy red terracotta. You see a lot of it in hilltop village buildings and ancient ruins. You can bring some of this hue into your own kitchen with this distressed rust-colored round vase. At just under 8 inches tall, it's lovely on a countertop, island, or dining table, either sitting empty or adorned with the aforementioned olive branches.
Find a rust round terracotta vase for $19.99 at Hobby Lobby.
Natural porcelain floor tiles
Renovating your kitchen floor is definitely a large project, but if you're remodeling your kitchen, it's often part of the process. If you love the Tuscan kitchen look, a terracotta-colored tile floor is an excellent choice that mimics the colors you find in the Italian region. These larger 14x14-inch square tiles are made of porcelain and have a glossy sheen. This specific color is called "Siena," after the famous Tuscan city.
Buy porcelain floor tiles for $95.66 per case from Home Depot.
Colorful backsplash tiles
While it might seem like a Tuscan kitchen is nothing but natural earth tones, you can still add a pop of brighter color and have it look wonderful. After all, Italy is one of the most colorfully vibrant Mediterranean countries. Consider putting this color in a backsplash with these striking tiles we found on Etsy. You'll get a set of five painted tiles with red, blue, yellow, and green colors.
Buy five Tuscan ceramic tiles for $91.35 from Etsy.
Large basin sink
For an old-world look that is perfect for a Tuscan kitchen, a large basin sink is a must. You can find very ornate ones made of brass, copper, or cast iron, and they can be very expensive, but you can also spend much less on a white one made from fireclay, like this sink we found on Amazon. Its large, unobstructed depth makes it easy to wash large pots and pans, soak cannellini beans (they're slightly different from great northern beans), or rinse bundles of cavolo nero, otherwise known as Tuscan kale.
Buy a white farmhouse sink for $265 from Amazon.
Metal light fixture
Tuscan kitchens tend to be rustic yet still romantic. One element that can help you achieve this look and feel is a metal light fixture, like this round ceiling fixture found on Amazon. The five light bulbs give a candlelight feel that would look especially elegant with a dimming feature on your light switch. It reminds us of something you might find in an old Italian villa.
Buy a farmhouse chandelier light fixture for $159 from Amazon.
Simple but elegant artwork
Ancient Italian kitchens would have been lit by torches, lanterns, and candlelight, giving the room a moodier feel. To bring that vibe into your kitchen, try adding a couple of art prints, like this fruit still life we found on Etsy. This printable piece features apples on a darker background. It reminds us of something you might find in a museum featuring Renaissance art. This particular seller has many print options to choose from, like pomegranates, persimmons, and potted basil.
Buy a downloadable art print for $2.74 from Etsy.
Open shelving
Open shelving is a great idea for a Tuscan kitchen because it gives an unfinished feel with easy access to its contents that still looks attractive. These wooden shelves made from walnut from Amazon are perfect for displaying artwork or popular tools that you'd use in Italian cuisine, like a hand-cranked pasta machine, some stovetop moka coffee pots, mortars and pestles (they're great for making homemade pesto), or wooden bowls.
Buy a set of two wooden shelves for $79.99 from Amazon.