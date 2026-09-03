9 Tuscan Kitchen Ideas That Will Inspire Your Next Renovation

A Tuscan-inspired kitchen design isn't a new concept. In fact, in the early 2000s, it was all the rage. And, since history tends to repeat itself, 2026 is seeing a rise in the very same trend, but there are some significant differences this time around. Gone is floor-to-ceiling-to-island dark wood. You won't see fake grapes, wine bottle cork collections, or decorative (but not edible) bottles of olive oil layered with chili peppers and rosemary stems. Heavy and ornate have given way to natural-looking pieces in sunbaked hues, terracotta, and lots of sunshine. After scouring the internet, we found nine décor elements that we especially loved and think will work beautifully in your Tuscan kitchen renovation.

Most of our choices are relatively smaller, affordable décor pieces that exude an Italian countryside vibe, but a few would be considered larger tasks or projects. For instance, we've selected smashing floor tiles, beautiful backsplash tiles for behind your stove or sink, and a large basin sink. However you choose to style your kitchen, consider that a Tuscan kitchen feels lived in and highly utilized. Italians cook often and well, so the room should feel approachable and quietly elegant. Nothing is quite perfect, but it's personal. There is an old beauty that makes la dolce vita seem completely effortless. And just imagine the inspiration you'll feel to whip up delicious traditional Tuscan fare.