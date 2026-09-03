The Best Of Whole Foods' Bakery: This One Cake Flavor Never Disappoints

The Berry Chantilly Cake has been popular long before it won our latest taste test. Whole Foods Market says the cake originated at its Arabella Station store in New Orleans, where a bakery team member created it using her grandmother's recipe as inspiration. From there, it expanded to stores across the country and became one of the chain's most recognizable bakery desserts.

The cake's loyal following became obvious in 2024, when Whole Foods changed its Berry Chantilly Cake slices, causing immediate backlash from customers. The modified slices used more berry compote instead of the fresh berry-filled center shoppers were accustomed to, prompting enough backlash that Whole Foods decided to bring the classic slices back.

The cake has also appeared on Daily Meal's best grocery store cakes according to customers, so its first-place finish isn't exactly a surprise. Its mix of fresh berries, soft vanilla cake, and light frosting is part of what has made it such a longtime favorite. If you're choosing just one cake from the Whole Foods bakery case, Berry Chantilly remains the one to beat.