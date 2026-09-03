The Best Of Whole Foods' Bakery: This One Cake Flavor Never Disappoints
There are so many desserts in the Whole Foods bakery case; choosing a favorite is no easy task. But the combination of vanilla cake, fresh berries, and whipped frosting might just be one of the most perfect unions. The best cake is the Berry Chantilly Cake, according to Daily Meal's ranking of seven Whole Foods bakery cakes. It took the top spot just ahead of the seasonal Mango Yuzu Chantilly Cake.
The cake layers vanilla sponge and berries with Chantilly icing — a light, whipped frosting made with heavy cream, mascarpone, and cream cheese. The Whole Foods version is fluffy, and the fresh fruit and airy frosting keep the cake from feeling too rich. Compared with some of the denser, sweeter options in the ranking, Berry Chantilly has the right balance of texture and flavor that earned it first place.
Whole Foods' Berry Chantilly Cake has a loyal following
The Berry Chantilly Cake has been popular long before it won our latest taste test. Whole Foods Market says the cake originated at its Arabella Station store in New Orleans, where a bakery team member created it using her grandmother's recipe as inspiration. From there, it expanded to stores across the country and became one of the chain's most recognizable bakery desserts.
The cake's loyal following became obvious in 2024, when Whole Foods changed its Berry Chantilly Cake slices, causing immediate backlash from customers. The modified slices used more berry compote instead of the fresh berry-filled center shoppers were accustomed to, prompting enough backlash that Whole Foods decided to bring the classic slices back.
The cake has also appeared on Daily Meal's best grocery store cakes according to customers, so its first-place finish isn't exactly a surprise. Its mix of fresh berries, soft vanilla cake, and light frosting is part of what has made it such a longtime favorite. If you're choosing just one cake from the Whole Foods bakery case, Berry Chantilly remains the one to beat.