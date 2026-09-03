7 Old-School Beer Brands That Defined The '80s

When reminiscing about the 80s, you may think of leg warmers, high hairdos, and Madonna or new wave music, among other defining cultural elements. However, this is the decade in which the beer industry began its boom. In 1985, there were 43 breweries in America. By 1990, there were 284. In 2024, 9,796 operational craft breweries alone exist in the U.S., and that's not including macro breweries such as Budweiser and Coors.

Today, things considered old school are often cool again, beer included. Not old school as in the American colonists, who brought beer with them and set up breweries in their homes. But old school, like rockin' out to Def Leppard with a Miller High Life in hand.

As the 80s progressed, humans' love for and consumption of beer kept pace. But not all brews could keep up with the expanding love. Many that were popular in the 80s lost traction in subsequent decades. Here are seven old-school beer brands that helped define the decade as much as pop music and preppy fashion.