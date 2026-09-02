How Hershey's Candy Bar Wrapper Has Changed Over The Years

It may seem like the iconic Hershey's candy bar wrapper hasn't changed in decades, but there have been numerous slight alterations — and bigger changes — since its debut in the year 1900. But on top of that, according to The Hershey Community Archives, there have been "nine main design iterations of Hershey's Milk Chocolate bar wrapper."

As with any consumer product's container design, the Hershey wrapper has changed according to industry trends, packaging materials, and more. Once upon a time, Hershey wrappers featured company slogans, or even advertisements for other Hershey products. Other changes through the eras include different fonts, gilded lettering, and colors — the famous maroon-brown wrapper wasn't always brown.

In all, the wrapper has seen nine distinct design eras, within which there have been many smaller changes. Due to archival challenges in matching the different ways Hershey's tracked assorted wrapper designs and chocolate molds through the generations, the Hershey Community Archives admits "there are gaps and overlaps" in the historical record of what this bar looked like. But before the dozens of Hershey wrappers that existed, there was first an almost unrecognizable one.