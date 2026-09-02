Bobby Flay Says This Steak Cut Is Worth Buying On Your Next Shopping Trip
With three restaurants to his name, the author of 17 cookbooks, and a prominent face on Food Network for more than 30 years, celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a household name — and a true steak expert. While premium cuts like the heavily marbled ribeye, firm New York strip, and buttery filet mignon are prized, they often come with a hefty price tag. Flay says that steaks, like ribeye, can cook unevenly, leaving behind chewy pockets of fat instead of juicy tenderness, and filet mignon can be extremely difficult to work with. Instead, he skips both and chooses a more affordable option behind the meat counter. Enter skirt steak: a budget-friendly alternative that stays wonderfully tender when cooked over high heat.
Skirt steak comes from the chest and abdominal cavity of the cow, below the ribs. With a great deal of connective tissue, this steak is best cooked quickly over high heat as opposed to the low and slow heat necessary for barbecued meats like brisket or corned beef. Skirt steak also has a looser structure, thanks to its coarser grain, meaning that it must be cut properly — against the grain — to maintain its tenderness.
Seasoning Is Key When Cooking an Excellent Skirt Steak
Because of its loose grain structure, skirt steak acts like a sponge, readily absorbing bold marinades, citrus flavors, and spice rubs. Because it does so well over an intensely hot flame, cooking this steak in just a few minutes develops a deep, smoky charred crust on the outside, which lends added depth of flavor to this cut of beef. Flay recommends a cast iron pan for this step since your steak should sizzle when it hits the pan. Cooking the flank steak to about 140 degrees Fahrenheit will render that fat while preserving flavor.
When it comes to the perfect steak, season without fear. While home cooks tend to season timidly, restaurants spare no expense and often liberally layer flavors for the perfect spice blend. Flay prefers to dry rub, but he has been known to marinate flank steak with green chimichurri before grilling. Whether you are looking to elevate a weeknight dinner or recreate a restaurant-quality meal at home, mastering this affordable cut proves that you don't need to splurge on a rib eye or filet mignon to experience steakhouse-level flavor.