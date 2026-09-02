Bobby Flay Says This Steak Cut Is Worth Buying On Your Next Shopping Trip

With three restaurants to his name, the author of 17 cookbooks, and a prominent face on Food Network for more than 30 years, celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a household name — and a true steak expert. While premium cuts like the heavily marbled ribeye, firm New York strip, and buttery filet mignon are prized, they often come with a hefty price tag. Flay says that steaks, like ribeye, can cook unevenly, leaving behind chewy pockets of fat instead of juicy tenderness, and filet mignon can be extremely difficult to work with. Instead, he skips both and chooses a more affordable option behind the meat counter. Enter skirt steak: a budget-friendly alternative that stays wonderfully tender when cooked over high heat.

Skirt steak comes from the chest and abdominal cavity of the cow, below the ribs. With a great deal of connective tissue, this steak is best cooked quickly over high heat as opposed to the low and slow heat necessary for barbecued meats like brisket or corned beef. Skirt steak also has a looser structure, thanks to its coarser grain, meaning that it must be cut properly — against the grain — to maintain its tenderness.