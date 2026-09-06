Stop Ruining Poached Eggs And Grab This Classic Kitchen Tool

When it comes to how to poach an egg perfectly, whether it's for avocado toast or eggs Benedict at Sunday brunch, there is plenty of room for error. While scrambled or fried eggs can be pretty forgiving, poaching an egg is a race against the clock. You need the white to be fully cooked with a tender texture while ensuring the yolk remains warm and runny. One of the most common poaching mistakes you can make is cracking your egg into a pot of rapidly boiling water. This is a hostile environment for a poached egg and can cause the delicate white to break apart and cook unevenly. Instead, you need to make certain the temperature is just right, which is where an instant-read thermometer comes in handy.

This essential kitchen tool will help you discern when the water is hot enough to add the egg. The optimal temperature is between 180 and 190 degrees Fahrenheit. This is not the temperature of a rolling boil. Instead, the water should be trembling or quivering, but the bubbles should not be breaking its surface vigorously. That said, "trembling" and "quivering" can be subjective. An instant-read thermometer takes the guesswork out of the process. Place it in the water for a quick reading, and you'll know whether it's go time.