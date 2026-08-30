14 Candy Bars That Belong In Your Bowl Of Popcorn
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A bowl of popcorn can be the perfect at-home snack, especially if you're settling in to watch a movie or binge watch a TV show. If you're in the mood for something special, you may want to add something extra to your popcorn to spruce it up. Or, if you're looking for a sweet upgrade to your popcorn — to turn it into a salty-sweet snack — then you may choose to drizzle chocolate over the top. But to take it to the next level, we have an even better idea: Chop up your favorite chocolate bar and mix it into the popcorn.
With this candy bar idea, the flavor possibilities are endless. Of course, you can stick with a simple chocolate bar, which will, when all chopped up, give your popcorn a classic cocoa upgrade. Or, you could reach for a more complicated chocolate bar that's infused with various flavors (perhaps something fruity or nutty) to make a more decadent and unique bowl of candy-infused popcorn. To help you come up with ideas, we've compiled this list of some of the best candy bar options for your bowl of popcorn — each one of these will add something special to the snack, so you just have to decide which one you're most in the mood for.
Hershey's Milk Chocolate Candy Bar
Of course, we have to start with a classic Hershey's milk chocolate bar, which is a beloved and popular candy for a reason. If you don't want anything too complicated for your popcorn, then you cannot go wrong with this classic milk chocolate candy. Chop up the Hershey's pieces and mix them into the popcorn for a salty-sweet treat that's simple and straightforward but also plenty delicious.
Buy a 1.55-ounce Hershey's milk chocolate bar from Walmart for $1.82.
Kit Kat Candy Bar
A Kit Kat bar makes for a great add-in for popcorn because it has the simple sweetness of milk chocolate, as well as an extra crunch thanks to the wafer filling. Chopped up Kit Kats will make your popcorn satisfyingly crunchy while also providing the irresistible chocolate infusion. In our ranking of 10 Kit Kat flavors, we placed the original in the top spot, but, if you're feeling creative, you can try one of the other tasty flavors for a different twist on the chocolate-popcorn combination.
Buy a king-size (3-ounce) Kit Kat candy bar from Target for $2.99.
Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Bar
If you want a healthier candy option to add to your popcorn, grab an Unreal dark chocolate coconut bar, which has just 8 grams of sugar (and a delicious coconut flavor that will make for a unique bowl of popcorn). To make for a healthier overall snack, read our guide on the four healthiest (and unhealthiest) store-bought microwave popcorn options. With a better-for-you bag of popcorn and a chopped up Unreal bar, you will have yourself a pretty healthy treat that's also super satisfying.
Buy a 1.3-ounce Unreal dark chocolate coconut bar from Whole Foods for $2.24.
Chocolove Toffee & Almonds Milk Chocolate Bar
Toffee is the perfect addition for popcorn because it's buttery, so it will blend right into the popcorn, while also bringing in an extra sweetness. Plus you add in almonds for a delicious nutty, savory aspect that balances out the sweetness from the toffee. If that combination sounds good to you, then buy the Chocolove toffee & almonds milk chocolate bar to have around for the next time you want a chocolate-infused, sweet-nutty-buttery snack.
Buy a 3.2-ounce Chocolove toffee & almonds milk chocolate bar from Whole Foods for $4.89.
Bissinger's Crème Brûlée Milk Chocolate Bar
To really make your chocolate popcorn bowl more elevated, try using a chocolate bar that's inspired by a fancy dessert — such as Bissinger's crème brûlée milk chocolate bar. It's made with milk chocolate, white chocolate, heavy cream, cane sugar, and vanilla bean — so it's ultra rich, decadent, and delicious. If you chop up this crème brûlée bar and add it to your popcorn bowl, it will make the snack taste like the ultimate dessert and movie snack all in one.
Buy a 3-ounce Bissinger's crème brûlée milk chocolate bar from World Market for $7.49.
Chocolove Raspberries In Dark Chocolate Bar
For a fruity flavor infusion, try adding this raspberry dark chocolate bar from Chocolove. It uses 55% cocoa and includes freeze-dried raspberries. The raspberry flavor will give the popcorn mix a uniquely delicious tart, fruity flavor that you'll love, especially alongside the classic chocolate goodness. If you love fruit in chocolate, then you'll likely love it just as much when it's mixed into a bowl of popcorn.
Buy a 3.1-ounce Chocolove raspberries in dark chocolate bar from Whole Foods for $4.89.
Ferrero Rocher White Chocolate Hazelnut Candy Bar
For some candy lovers, it's all about white chocolate (even though there is a question of whether or not it's actually chocolate). So, white chocolate fans may want to pick out something like this Ferrero Rocher white chocolate hazelnut bar for their popcorn add-in of choice. It's smooth, sweet, and creamy with crunchy, nutty hazelnut pieces to take it to the next level.
Buy a 3.1-ounce Ferrero Rocher white chocolate hazelnut bar from Target for $4.49.
Hu Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar
For a vanilla infusion — that also brings in a delicious crispy element — try using the Hu vanilla crunch 70% dark chocolate bar. This bar is made with simple, clean ingredients, such as organic cacao, unrefined organic coconut sugar, and organic fair-trade cocoa butter. The flavor comes from vanilla bean and the crunch comes from organic puffed quinoa. There's also a hint of sea salt to bring everything together.
Buy a 2.1-ounce Hu vanilla crunch dark chocolate bar from Whole Foods for $6.29.
Moonstruck Sesame Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar
We have a list of ways to make plain popcorn way more interesting and one of the more unexpected tips is to mix in sesame for a nutty note. With this candy — Moonstruck's sesame caramel dark chocolate bar — you can add that nuttiness while also adding in extra sweetness with the caramel infusion. This chocolate uses salted caramel, semi-sweet dark chocolate, and toasted sesame for the ultimate fusion of flavors.
Buy a 3-ounce Moonstruck sesame caramel dark chocolate bar from World Market for $4.99.
Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar
Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar is the perfect treat for anyone who loves a mix of many different delicious flavors. This milk chocolate bar (made with 32% cocoa content Belgian chocolate) contains caramel, almonds, pretzel pieces, nougat, and sea salt. Chop this up and add it to your popcorn bowl — the result will be a sweet, salty, chocolatey blend of treats all rolled into one snack. You may just want to buy two of these — one for your popcorn and one to enjoy on its own.
Buy a 6.35-ounce of Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar from Target for $6.49.
Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bar
Anyone who loves all things cookies 'n' creme flavor already knows about this Hershey's bar. It's creamy, sweet, and tastes like an Oreo in candy bar form. If you love it, then you'll likely still love it when it's mixed into your popcorn. This bar is a good pick for when you want your popcorn to be ultra sweet and delectable (with sweetness overriding saltiness). To take it the extra mile, you can drizzle extra melted chocolate over the top.
Buy a 1.55-ounce Hershey's cookies 'n' creme bar from Walmart for $1.82.
365 by Whole Foods Market 70% Dark Chocolate Bar
Our first candy bar pick was a classic Hershey's, which will satisfy anyone who loves simple milk chocolate — but some of us prefer dark chocolate. If you just want a straightforward chocolate add-in, here's an option for the dark chocolate lovers: 365's 70% dark chocolate bar. It's a no-frills chocolate bar with simple ingredients and a rich, smooth taste. It also just so happened to make the top five in our ranking of 20 dark chocolate brands.
Buy a 2.8-ounce 365 70% dark chocolate bar from Whole Foods for $3.29.
Sugarfina Peanut Butter & Jelly Candy Bar
Here's a candy option that will make for an unexpected twist for your popcorn: Sugarfina's peanut butter and jelly candy bar. This bar has a filling that's raspberry jelly-flavored and is topped with peanut butter chips, so each bite tastes something pretty close to a classic PB&J. If you're looking to try something new and interesting, break this up into pieces and add it to your popcorn bowl — you can expect something salty, peanut-y, and fruity sweet.
Buy a 3.5-ounce Sugarfina peanut butter and jelly candy bar from Target for $7.69.
Theo Organic Orange Dark Chocolate Bar
For the last item on this list, we have one more fruity option: Theo's organic orange dark chocolate bar. If you love a citrusy taste in your chocolate, then this may be the best choice — it has a prominent orange flavor (thanks to the orange essential oil), which is combined with rich dark chocolate (made with a 70% cocoa content). Use this in your popcorn for a bright and fun twist on the chocolate-infused popcorn bowl.
Buy a 3-ounce Theo organic orange dark chocolate bar from Whole Foods for $6.29.