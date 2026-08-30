14 Candy Bars That Belong In Your Bowl Of Popcorn

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A bowl of popcorn can be the perfect at-home snack, especially if you're settling in to watch a movie or binge watch a TV show. If you're in the mood for something special, you may want to add something extra to your popcorn to spruce it up. Or, if you're looking for a sweet upgrade to your popcorn — to turn it into a salty-sweet snack — then you may choose to drizzle chocolate over the top. But to take it to the next level, we have an even better idea: Chop up your favorite chocolate bar and mix it into the popcorn.

With this candy bar idea, the flavor possibilities are endless. Of course, you can stick with a simple chocolate bar, which will, when all chopped up, give your popcorn a classic cocoa upgrade. Or, you could reach for a more complicated chocolate bar that's infused with various flavors (perhaps something fruity or nutty) to make a more decadent and unique bowl of candy-infused popcorn. To help you come up with ideas, we've compiled this list of some of the best candy bar options for your bowl of popcorn — each one of these will add something special to the snack, so you just have to decide which one you're most in the mood for.