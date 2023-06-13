14 Ways To Make Plain Popcorn Way More Interesting

Few snacks are as tried and tested as popcorn. This crunchy, chewy staple has been at the heart of the movie-going experience for decades, even though it was, incredibly, originally banned from movie theaters due to a reluctance by owners to cheapen the experience of seeing a film. Over time, though, attitudes changed, and the budget-friendly snack became a hit.

But anyone who's ever had both movie-theater popcorn and plain popcorn knows there's a serious difference between the two. Plain popcorn, while a nutritious, filling snack that's easy to make at home, isn't exactly full of flavor. This can lead to people passing over corn kernels on the shelf, and instead picking up other processed snacks to take home with them.

The next time you're in the popcorn aisle, though, we urge you to take a second look. Not only is plain popcorn fun to make, but with a few simple additions, you can have a dynamite and completely unique snack that can make the perfect accompaniment to your home movie night — you won't have to fork out big bucks for the privilege. Let's take a look at some of the ways you can make plain popcorn way more interesting.