When you're entertaining a crowd, a charcuterie spread is an incredible snack option. Simply assemble a combination of cheese, fruit, meat, bread, and crackers on a platter so that every guest can have a nibble at their leisure. As no cooking is required, you can put everything together with minimal prep work and produce a showstopping focal point at the dining table. While you can make indulgent dessert charcuterie boards with brownies, cookies, or gummy bears, it's the savory version of these abundant spreads that are ideal for grazing. People often focus heavily on the best types of meat to use for a charcuterie board, but the accompaniments — like crackers — matter too. One popular cracker that has a sneaky way of ruining charcuterie spreads is Ritz crackers.

Now, this brand of cracker is popular for a reason. Rich, buttery, and salty in every bite, these crispy and flaky fellas do taste phenomenal with a chunk of cheddar cheese. That said, if you're assembling a swanky charcuterie, they can mask the milder flavor of high quality meats and clash with the flavor of premium cheeses, like camembert, stilton, or gorgonzola. It's better to select a cracker that has a thinner texture, which provides a crisper crunch and can be used as a vehicle for all those other flavors without overwhelming them with saltiness. For instance, a basic water cracker is ideal for the job because its pared-back flavor allows the taste of the individual elements of your spread to shine.